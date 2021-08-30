Global Sezary Syndrome Market : Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2028

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Sezary Syndrome Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. With a devotion and commitment of supreme level of resilience and integrated approaches, Global Sezary Syndrome Market research report has been structured. The report also puts a light on growth opportunity assessment (GOA), customer insights (CI), competitive business intelligence (CBI), and distribution channel assessment (DCA). This world class market report analyses and evaluates the important industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and sales volume with which industry can speculate the strategies to increase return on investment (ROI). The statistics have been represented in the graphical format for an unambiguous understanding of facts and figures.

Sézary syndrome market is growing at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing research and development expenses and high demand of novel therapies are some factors fueling the market growth. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global Sezary Syndrome Market are Shionogi Inc, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd, Innate Pharma SA, Bioniz, Eisai Co., Ltd, Minophagen Pharmaceutical Co., LTD, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc, Seattle Genetics, Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, STI Pharma, LLC, Amerigen Pharmaceuticals Limited and others

Market Definition: Global Sezary Syndrome Market

Sézary Syndrome is also known as Sézary lymphoma is a rare type of a cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a heterogeneous group of non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas which represented 3% of all cutaneous lymphomas. It is serious blood cancer or aggressive in nature and occur when certain white blood cells, called T cells, become cancerous. People with Sezary syndrome develop a red, severely itchy rash (erythroderma) covering atleast 80% of the body. It is more prevalent in geriatric population

According to the statistics puplished in the Orphanet, it is estimated the annual incidence of Sézary syndrome is 1 per 10,000,000. Increasing research and development expenses and high demand of novel therapies are some factors fueling the market growth.

Global Sezary Syndrome Market By Treatment Type (Standard Treatment, Advance Treatment), Diagnosis (Immunophenotyping, T-Cell Receptor (TCR) Gene Rearrangement Test and Others), Drugs (Vorinostat, Mogamulizumab and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retailers and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Innate Pharma SA received Fast Track designation from the FDA for IPH4102 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Sézary syndrome in adult patients who have received at least two prior systemic therapies. With Fast Track designation for IPH4102 accelerates the review timelines and enhances interactions with the FDA, which can bring this potentially disease-modifying drug for patients with Sézary syndrome as quickly as possible.

In November 2018, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd received marketing authorization from the European Commission for Poteligeo (mogamulizumab), an anti- CC chemokine receptor 4-Mab for the treatment of mycosis fungoides (MF) or Sézary syndrome (SS) in adult patients who have treated with atleast one prior systemic therapy. With this approval, changes the shifts from standard treatment to new disease specific treatment for patients with Sézary syndrome across the Europe.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Sezary Syndrome Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global Sezary Syndrome Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Ongoing-clinical trials conducted by many pharmaceuticals company is drive the market

Increase special designation from the regulatory authorities is boosting the market growth

High demand of novel therapy is accelerating the market growth

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is enhancing the market growth

Market Restraints

Limited availability of disease specific treatment options due to low prevalence of Sézary lymphoma is restraining the market growth

High cost of chemotherapy and targeted therapy is hindering the market growth

Lack of trained personnel and stringent safety regulations is hampering the market growth

