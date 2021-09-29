Global Shrimp Market Price 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Research Report 2026 We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Shrimp is a decapod scavanger, having a place with the class Malacostraca, found across coasts and freshwater lakes and waterways. It is one of the most well-known and famous sorts of fish devoured around the world. Shrimps are rich in proteins, selenium, phosphorus, iron, magnesium, cancer prevention agents, omega-3 unsaturated fats, and nutrients and have low measures of soaked fat. Subsequently, shrimps help in overseeing weight, further developing heart wellbeing, bringing down circulatory strain, and so forth.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Shrimp Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global shrimp market reached a volume of 8.12 Million Tons in 2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to witness moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Global Shrimp Market Trends:

The changing buyer tendency from fatty food things towards a protein-rich eating routine is principally driving the market for shrimps across the globe. In addition, the handled and frozen shrimp items are normally reasonable, simple to cook, enduring, and promptly accessible across numerous on the web and disconnected dissemination channels. Accordingly, these food items are encountering appeal among working people with stationary ways of life and chaotic timetables. Moreover, the rise of natural item variations that are liberated from anti-infection agents and development initiating chemicals, is further moving the market development. Other than this, the expanding support of various government bodies to empower shrimp cultivating rehearses by the arrangement of financial reliefs and motivating forces to ranchers is relied upon to additional increase the worldwide shrimp market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Based on the species, the market has been divided into Penaeus vannamei, Penaeus monodon, Macrobrachium rosenbergii and others. Penaeus vannamei currently represents the most popular species, holding the largest share.

On the basis of the shrimp size, the market has been segregated into size <21, size 21-25, size 26-30, size 31-40, size 41-50, size 51-60, size 61-70 and size >70. Among these, size 41-50 is the leading category, accounting for the majority of the total market share.

The market has been classified based on the distribution channel into hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, hotels and restaurants, online sales and others. At present, the majority of the shrimp is distributed through hotels and restaurants.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players.

Breakup by Region:

Major Producing Regions China India Indonesia Vietnam Thailand Ecuador

Major Consuming Regions United States China Europe Japan Others



Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

