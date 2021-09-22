Global Shrink Sleeve Label Applicator Market Size, Industry Growth, Research Insights, Important Key Factors & Application Forecast till 2027

Latest published report on the Shrink Sleeve Label Applicator Market, found on the Qualiket Research website revealed a great deal about various market dynamics. These driving factors influence the market from a very miniscule level to its holistic standard and can traverse limitations to assist the market achieve a significant growth rate over the analysis period of 2020-2027.

Shrink sleeves applicators have great output capacity which is ranging from 50-600 pieces/minutes. These are used in various industries such as Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Personal Care, and Home Care. Shrink sleeve label applicator are also called as tamper proof, band applicator which is specifically designed to make systematic packaging and labelling. Theses applicators are made with stainless steel and these are vibration free and trouble free equipment’s.

Increase in demand for shrink sleeve label applicator in food and beverage industry is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global Shrink Sleeve Label Applicator Market growth. Furthermore, Increase in technological advancements will have the positive impact on global shrink sleeve label applicator market. For instance, in June 2017, Axon had launched its new shrink sleeve applicator. It is designed to increase production and efficiency of product.

Market Restraints

However, high cost of shrink sleeves label applicator and high operational cost are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global shrink sleeve label applicator market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Shrink Sleeve Label Applicator Market is segmented into technology such as Automatic Label Applicator, Semi-Automatic Label Applicator, and Hand-Held Label Applicator. Further, market is segmented into end use such as Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Personal Care, Home Care, and Food & Beverage.

Also, Global Shrink Sleeve Label Applicator Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Weber Marking Systems GmbH,

Worldpack Automation Systems,

Kunshan Bojin Trading Co, Ltd,

Wuxi Sici Auto Co ltd,

Herma GmbH,

Shree Bhagvati Labeling Technologies,

Accraply,

Axon, and

Brothers Pharmamach India Pvt Ltd.

