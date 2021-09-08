Global Silicon Photonics Market 2021 | Business Growth, Covid-19 Impact, Estimated Revenue, Industry Trends, Competition Analysis, and Forecast To 2027

Global Silicon Photonics Market

Silicon photonics is defined as a bourgeoning technology wherein the data is transferred using light rays between different computer chips. Light has a property of carrying more volumes of data in less time as compared to conventional copper electrical conductors. They are able to transmit more data while consuming less power & without any degradation in the signal, because of which there is a huge opportunity in near future.

The rise in demand for CMOS-integrated silicon photonics technology in data centers is a key driving factor which expected to boost the global silicon photonics market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in focus on reducing power consumption using silicon transceivers will positively influence the market growth. Also, the growing requirement for high bandwidth and high data transfer capabilities will significantly drive the global silicon photonics market growth during this forecast period. The growing government and stakeholder funding will support the market growth. Moreover, the increase in demand for active optical cables, optical attenuators, and optical multiplexers offer numerous growth opportunities as they provide considerable options to attain low-cost economies.

Inefficient electroluminescence of bulk crystalline silicon is a major restraint which expected to hamper the global silicon photonics market growth. Also, Complexity in the integration of on-chip laser may limit the global silicon photonics market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Global Silicon Photonics Market is segmented into component such as Optical Waveguides, Optical Modulators, Laser, Photodetectors, and Wavelength Division Multiplexing Filters, by product such as Active Optical Cables, Transceivers, Optical Attenuators, Optical Multiplexers, and Others. Further, market is segmented into application such as IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Consumer Electronics, Commercial, defense, and others.

Also, the Global Silicon Photonics Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as IBM Corporation, Broadcom Limited, Stmicroelectronics, Juniper Networks, Inc, Infinera Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc, Intel Corporation, Acacia Communications, Inc., etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Component

Optical Waveguides

Optical Modulators

Laser

Photodetectors

Wavelength Division Multiplexing Filters

By Product

Active Optical Cables

Transceivers

Optical Attenuators

Optical Multiplexers

Others

By Application

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Consumer Electronics

Commercial

Defense

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

