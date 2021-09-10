Global Single Board Computer Market Trends, Demand, Future Plan Report Surveys, Leading Companies, Growth and Opportunities 2021-2027

Single Board Computer Market

Single board computer is defined as an electronic device which installed on a single circuit board with micro-processors, memory, and other output/ input features. These are made by increasing density of integrated circuits. These are built of different kinds of microprocessors & often designed by computer hobbyists to make use of static RAM and low cost 8-bit / 16-bit processors.

The rise in the growth of wireless communication infrastructure and consistent developments of products is expected to propel the global single board computer market growth over the forecast period. Also, the growing demand of single board computer applications in industrial computers, ATM machines, and medical equipment automation will positively influence the market growth. Furthermore, easy availability of these devices and standardized form factors will raise the demand of innovative devices in the market during this forecast period. Moreover, ongoing technological advancements in this filed will significantly drive the global single board computer market growth. In addition, the rise in adoption of the IoT technology & related devices is fuelling the growth of global single board computer market.

The complex process of integration of multiple components on to a single board may hinder the global single board computer market growth during this forecast timeline.

The Global Single Board Computer Market is segmented into processor such as ARM, X86, ATOM, and Power PC. Furthermore, the market is segmented into end use such as Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Automation, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, and others.

Also, the Global Single Board Computer Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Advantech, Arbor Solutions, Wandboard, NETBurner, Adlink Technology, UDOO, American Portwell, Radisys, Kontron, Eurotech Group, Mercury Systems, Olimex, VersaLogic Corp., Digi International,etc.

