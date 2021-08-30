Global Single Cell Genome Sequencing Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2021-2027 I Top key players-F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; QIAGEN; Bio-Rad Laboratories; 10x Genomics; Novogene; Fludigim; BGI; Illumina, Inc.; Oxford Nanopore Technologies; Pacific Biosciences.

“The growing number of single-cell genome sequencing labs and accompanying facilities around the world is encouraging growth. The primary goal of such organisations is to create new single-cell genome sequencing applications and methodologies. These centres also play an important role in introducing innovative tools and instruments to scientific communities from all around the world. As a result, the market’s growth potential are being expanded.

Furthermore, active participation and contribution of market players to product upgradation are essential factors in the market’s growth. The creation of a collaborative portfolio in the system is being aided by an increasing number of collaborations and strategic alliances between enterprises. Because of well-established administrative support, investigations, and the presence of a large number of regional businesses, North America dominated the industry.

Due to active participation of players, substantial research, and favourable government assistance, the Asia Pacific area is predicted to grow at the quickest rate over the forecast period. Among the major players are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; QIAGEN; Bio-Rad Laboratories; 10x Genomics; Novogene; Fludigim; BGI; Illumina, Inc.; Oxford Nanopore Technologies; Pacific Biosciences. & Others.

Single Cell Genome Sequencing Market Segmentation and Market Scope:

End User:

The REPLI-g Single Cell Kit

Multiple Displacement Amplification (MDA) Kits

Genome Analysis Tool Kit

Qiagen PCR Purification Kit

WGA kits

MALBAC Kits

illustra Single Cell GenomiPhi DNA Amplification Kit

others

Over the last few years, the introduction of next-generation sequencing (NGS) has helped the sector acquire enormous traction. PCR and microarray methods previously dominated the single-cell genome sequencing market. However, qPCR and next-generation sequencing (NGS) are becoming more popular.

