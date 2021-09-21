Global Smart Agriculture Market Outlook Analysis , Application , Growth Rate Opportunity , Industry Research Report 2021 to 2027

Global Smart Agriculture Market was valued at USD 12.9 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 25.12 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 9.5%.

New research report on the Global Smart Agriculture Market, found on the Qualiket Research website revealed a great deal about market dynamics. These dynamics influence the market growth from a very miniscule level to its holistic standard & can traverse limitations to assist the market achieve an impressive growth rate during the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report has its core developed by an extensive analysis supervised by adept analysts.

Smart agriculture is the modern technology of farming which includes modern agricultural technologies as well as communication and information technologies to improve the quality and quantity of agricultural products. Smart agriculture is divided into various types such as Fish Farming Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse, Livestock Monitoring, Precision Framing, and Others.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Smart-Agriculture-Market/request-sample

Market Drivers

Increase in need of livestock health and performance monitoring is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global smart agriculture market growth. Furthermore, rise in government initiatives in adoption and development of modern agricultural technologies will have the positive impact on global smart agriculture market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for food across the world which is expected to propel the global smart agriculture market growth. Also, increase in technological advancements will fuel the global smart agriculture market growth. For Instance, in December 2019, XAG had launched farm robots and smart agriculture management system for agricultural development.

Market Restraints

However, lack of awareness regarding technology in developing countries is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global smart agriculture market growth. Also, high cost regarding use of smart devices will affect the global smart agriculture market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

LUMIGROW,

HELIOSPECTRA,

INNOVASEA SYSTEMS,

AKVA GROUP,

AFIMILK LTD.,

ANTELLIQ,

DELAVAL,

TOPCON POSITIONING SYSTEMS,

TRIMBLE, and

DEERE & COMPANY

Get discount on this report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Smart-Agriculture-Market/ask-for-discount

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Fish Farming Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Livestock Monitoring

Precision Framing

Others

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Browse For Full Research Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Smart-Agriculture-Market

About Us:-

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

sales@qualiketresearch.com

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com