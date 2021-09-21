Global Smart Lock Market Research Insights, Global Opportunity, by Technology & Application Forecast till 2027

Global Smart Lock Market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 2.88 by 2027 at a CAGR 13.12%.

The report on the Global Smart Lock Market, as found on Qualiket Research website, is in- depth analysis of the market dynamics which are impacting both present market as well as the upcoming. The market dynamics are anticipated to provide lasting impression on the holistic growth of the target market. This report has been analysed well by adept market reviewers through the immense knowledge and the expertise in the subject. The analysis would bring along factors & figures to track the market would take over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Smart lock offers ease of use and works on either on Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or both. Increase in usage of smartphones is an integral part today’s lifestyle in developing economics. Rise in penetration of smartphones and more users acquire electronic devices for everyday use which is expected to drive the global smart lock market growth.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Smart-Lock-Market/request-sample

Rise in investments in research and development activities by key competitors is the key driving factor which is expected to propel the global smart lock market growth. Furthermore, increase in adoption of advanced technologies like Internet of Things (IoT) which is expected to boost the growth of global smart lock market. Moreover, increase in number of smartphones and growing popularity of smart technology will have the positive impact on global smart lock market growth. Also, increase in awareness regarding security and safety concerns will fuel the smart lock market growth.

However, high cost of devices is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the growth of global smart lock market. Also, lack of awareness among customer will affect the global smart lock market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Smart Lock Market is segmented into product type such as Padlocks, Lever Handles, Deadbolts, and Others, by technology such as Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Further, Global Smart Lock Market is segmented into end user such as Residential, and Commercial.

Also, Global Smart Lock Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Master Lock Company LLC,

Gantner Electronic GmbH,

Cansec Systems Ltd.,

Onity, Inc.,

Salto Systems S.L.,

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.,

Dorma+Kaba Holding AG,

Allegion Plc , and

ASSA ABLOY AB

Get discount on this report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Smart-Lock-Market/ask-for-discount

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

sales@qualiketresearch.com

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com