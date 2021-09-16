Global Smart Manufacturing Market Size, Top Companies, Growth Analysis , research Analysis, Various Applications & Swot Analysis Forecast till 2027

Global Smart Manufacturing Market was valued at USD 170.58 billion in 2018 which is expected to reach USD 419.23 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 11.85%.

Smart manufacturing is type of manufacturing method which is aims at optimizing concept, transaction process and product manufacturing. It involves the use of automation machinery and the goal is achieved through this process. Smart manufacturing methods utilize the big data analytics to refine complicated processes and manage supply chains.

Market Drivers

Increase in adoption of Industry 4.0 and emphasis on industrial automation in manufacturing processes are the driving factors which are expected to drive the global smart manufacturing market growth. Furthermore, increase in government initiatives will have the positive impact on global smart manufacturing market growth during this forecast period. Moreover, adoption of automated machinery in a number of manufacturing industries is expected to propel the global smart manufacturing market growth. Also, high adoption of IoT and cloud platforms, rapid industrial growth, and rise in complexities in supply chains are the market boosting factors which are expected to fuel the global smart manufacturing market growth.

Market Restraints

However, high investments and costs required for smart manufacturing is the challenging factor for market growth which is expected to hamper the global smart manufacturing market. Also, lack of standardization among equipment manufacturers and in connectivity protocols will affect the global smart manufacturing market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Smart Manufacturing Market is segmented into component such as Software, Hardware, and Services, by technology such as Plant asset Management, Product Lifecycle management, 3D printing, Machine Vision, Human Machine Interface, Discrete Control Systems, Enterprise Resource Planning and Others. Further, Global Smart Manufacturing Market is segmented into end use such as Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture, Electronics, Industrial Equipment, Healthcare, Chemicals & Materials, Automotive, and Others.

Also, Global Smart Manufacturing Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

SAP,

ORACLE,

SIEMENS,

SCHNEIDER,

ROCKWELL,

MITSUBISHI CORPORATION,

IBM,

HONEYWELL,

GE, and

CISCO.

