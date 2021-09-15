Global Smart Refrigerator Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players – LG Electronics, Haier Group Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
Global Smart Refrigerator Market
Smart refrigerator features a speakers, touch-screen, and voice assistance which allows someone to build shopping lists, play music, post photos, and even control the home’s other appliances like thermostats, and lights right from the refrigerator. Also, smart refrigerators sends alerts about expiring food and offer recipes via meal planner for meals which include expiring items.
Technological advancements in the IT infrastructure and wireless communication enable easy assimilation of refrigerators with mobile devices like laptops, smartphones, and tablets is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global smart refrigerator market growth. Furthermore, integration of advanced technology and communication to build energy-efficient and convenient appliances for improved lifestyles will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, expansion of consumer electronics industry and increase in preference towards customer personalization and customization are some driving factors which are expected to propel the global smart refrigerators market growth. For instance, Samsung Electronics had introduced a new model which uses the Groceries by simply using voice or touch of button. Also, rise in disposable income and purchasing power of consumers will significantly drive the market growth.
However, high installation and maintenance cost is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global smart refrigerator market growth across the globe during this analysis period.
Market Segmentation
Global Smart Refrigerator Market is segmented into type such as Single Door, Double Door, French door, Door-in-Door, and Side by Side, by end use such as Commercial, and Residential. Further, market is segmented into sales channel such as Online, and Offline.
Also, Global Smart Refrigerator Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as LG Electronics, Haier Group Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Hisense Co ltd., Whirlpool Corporation, GE Appliance, Siemens AG, Electrolux AB, and Midea Group
Market Taxonomy
By Type
- Single Door
- Double Door
- French Door
- Door-in-Door
- Side by Side
By End Use
- Commercial
- Residential
By Sales Channel
- Online
- Offline
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
