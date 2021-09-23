Global Sodium Sulphate Anhydrous Market Size , Growth Rate , Application, Regional Report Analysis Report 2021 to 2027

Sodium sulphate Anhydrous is an inorganic compound which is used in paper, detergent, glass, chemical, and textile industries as a filling material. Also, it is used for manufacturing of pulps in paper industry for the textile dyeing. Sodium sulphate anhydrous also called as disodium sulphate, sulphuric acid disodium salt.

Market Drivers

Increase in application of product in detergents and soaps is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global sodium sulphate anhydrous market growth. Also, rise in consumption of dry detergent powder over liquid detergent will have the positive impact on market growth during this forecast period. Furthermore, increase in demand in glass manufacturing is expected to propel the global sodium sulphate anhydrous market growth. It is used as fluxing agent in glass manufacturing industry. Moreover, increase in adoption of product in textile industry will drive the market growth over the forecast period. Product helps to remove negative charges on fiber so dye can penetrate evenly.

Market Restraints

Lack of warming labels by the key players on products containing anhydrous sodium sulphate is the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global sodium sulphate anhydrous market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Saltex, Minera de Santa Marta, Lenzing Group, Grupo Industrial Crimidesa, Alkim Alkali, Sichuan Union Xinli Chemical, Hongya Qingyijiang Sodium Sulphate, Huaian Salt Chemical, Jiangsu Yinzhu Chemical, and Nafine Chemical Industry Group

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Byproduct Sodium Sulphate

Natural Product Sodium Sulphate

By Application

Textile & Leather

Cellulose & Paper

Glass Industry

Detergent and Cleaning Agent

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

