Global Sodium Sulphate Anhydrous Market Size , Growth Rate , Application, Regional Report Analysis Report 2021 to 2027
Sodium sulphate Anhydrous is an inorganic compound which is used in paper, detergent, glass, chemical, and textile industries as a filling material. Also, it is used for manufacturing of pulps in paper industry for the textile dyeing. Sodium sulphate anhydrous also called as disodium sulphate, sulphuric acid disodium salt.
Market Drivers
Increase in application of product in detergents and soaps is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global sodium sulphate anhydrous market growth. Also, rise in consumption of dry detergent powder over liquid detergent will have the positive impact on market growth during this forecast period. Furthermore, increase in demand in glass manufacturing is expected to propel the global sodium sulphate anhydrous market growth. It is used as fluxing agent in glass manufacturing industry. Moreover, increase in adoption of product in textile industry will drive the market growth over the forecast period. Product helps to remove negative charges on fiber so dye can penetrate evenly.
Market Restraints
Lack of warming labels by the key players on products containing anhydrous sodium sulphate is the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global sodium sulphate anhydrous market growth.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Saltex, Minera de Santa Marta, Lenzing Group, Grupo Industrial Crimidesa, Alkim Alkali, Sichuan Union Xinli Chemical, Hongya Qingyijiang Sodium Sulphate, Huaian Salt Chemical, Jiangsu Yinzhu Chemical, and Nafine Chemical Industry Group
Market Taxonomy
By Product
- Byproduct Sodium Sulphate
- Natural Product Sodium Sulphate
By Application
- Textile & Leather
- Cellulose & Paper
- Glass Industry
- Detergent and Cleaning Agent
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
