Global Solar Micro Inverter Market 2021–Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Global Solar Micro Inverter Market

Solar micro inverter is a type of plug- and-play equipment which is used in photovoltaic installations that converts direct current generated by a single module to alternating current. Rise in preference of customers towards more efficient system is fuelling the demand for solar micro inverter which expected to grow the market in near future.

Increase in installation of solar products like solar panels are expected to propel the global solar micro inverter market growth. Furthermore, lucrative advantages provided over conventional solar inverters will have the positive impact on market growth. Solar micro inverter offers numerous advantages over conventional central and string inverters including high energy yield, longer life cycles, enhanced safety, better flexibility, simplicity, and no single point of failure. These prime factors have raised the adoption of solar micro inverters in photovoltaic industry and which is expected to drive the market growth during this analysis period.

However, rise of power optimizers which provide similar benefits to that of solar micro inverter. It is major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global solar micro inverter market growth. Also, increase in adoption of DC optimizer will obstruct the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Solar Micro Inverter Market is segmented into connectivity such as On-Grid, and Standalone. Further, market is segmented into applications such as Commercial, Utility, and Residential.

Also, Global Solar Micro Inverter Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as ABB Ltd., SMA Solar Technology AG, Altenergy Power Systems Inc., Enphase Energy Inc., SunPower Corporations, Darfon Electronics Corporation, Northern Electric and Power Co. Ltd., Sparq Systems, and Chilicon Power,LLC

Market Taxonomy

By Connectivity

On-Grid

Standalone

By Application

Commercial

Utility

Residential

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

