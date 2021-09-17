Global Steering Wheel Armature Machine Market Growth Opportunity, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2027
Global Steering Wheel Armature Market
The steering wheel armature is defined as the component of automotive vehicle that gives the structural foundation for all steering wheel mountings such as airbags, driver controls, etc. Magnesium alloy, aluminum alloy are used for manufacturing of steering wheel armature due to the durability and cost effective manufacturing.
The increase in concern for safety and comfort is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global steering wheel armature market growth. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements in the automotive industry will positively influence the market growth. Also, the increase in consumer expenditure on vehicle purchase has influenced the global steering wheel armature market growth. Moreover, the increase in demand for advanced steering wheel designs, modern vehicle interiors, and availability of automotive technologies will propel the global steering wheel armature market growth during this forecast timeline.
High cost is the major restraint which expected to hinder the global steering wheel armature market growth over the forecast period.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Nihon Plast Co., Ltd., Lunt Manufacturing, Getac Technology Corporation, Tianjin Liuhe Magnesium Product Co., Ltd., Shanghai Fangle Auto Parts Co. Ltd, Magpulse Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Summit Steering Wheel Co., Ltd., STARION CO., LTD, ROS INDUSTRIE SRL, etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Material Type
- Magnesium or Magnesium Alloy
- Steel or Steel Alloy
- Carbon fiber
- Others
By Number of Spokes
- One
- Two
- Three
- Four
- Six
By Application
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Car
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
