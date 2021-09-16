Global Stoma Ostomy Care Market Growth Rate, Rising Trends, Top Key Players and Swot Analysis Report 2021 to 2027

Global Stoma/ Ostomy Care Market was valued at USD 2.10 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 5.3%.

The report on the Stoma/ Ostomy Care Market, as found on Qualiket Research website, is in- depth analysis of the market dynamics which are impacting both present market as well as the upcoming. The market dynamics are anticipated to provide lasting impression on the holistic growth of the target market. This report has been analysed well by adept market reviewers through the immense knowledge and the expertise in the subject.

Stoma/ ostomy defined as end of catheter or ureter which is surgically placed into in patients replacing the use of bowel or bladder due to bowel, bladder cancer, and Crohn’s disease. Stoma is an opening created in human body for the replacement of excreting organ and disposable of body wastes.

The better understanding of the market demands a better handling of macroeconomic and microeconomic aspects that are projected to mark the progress. These factors, if guided well, can helm the target market to prosperity by wading via rough waters, all the while, keeping plummeting curves at bay. With real-time data, the Global Stoma/ Ostomy Care Market report is projected to provide a detailed picture of the demographic possibilities, which would assist key players in assessing growth opportunities & significantly establishing parameters which would continue to influence the market in the upcoming years.

Increase in geriatric population and rise in prevalence of bowel and bladder cancer are the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global stoma/ ostomy care market growth. Also, increase in awareness regarding stoma/ ostomy care and technological advancements which are expected to propel the global stoma/ostomy care market growth. For instance, in January 2017, ConvaTec had launched Ostomy care products (Esteem+ Flex Convex’ one-piece system) across the world for people with urostomies, ileostomies, and colostomies.

However, displeasure related to ostomy bags and unfavourable and fluctuating compensations provided by the insurance company are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global stoma/ostomy care market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Stoma/ Ostomy Care Market is segmented into surgery such as Urostomy, Colostomy,and Ileostomy, by system such as One-Piece Systems, Two-Piece Systems, and Skin Barriers, by usability such as Closed-End Bags, Drainable Bags, and Others, Further, Global Stoma/ Ostomy Care Market is segmented into end user such as Hospitals, Home care, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others.

Also, Global Stoma/ Ostomy Care Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed into report such as

Welland Medical Limited,

Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc,

Braun Melsungen AG,

Hollister Incorporated,

ALCARE Co., Ltd,

Coloplast A/S,

Perma-Type,

Flexicare Medical Limited,and

BAO-Health.

