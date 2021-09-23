Global Sunglasses Market Share, Growth Rate Report, Research Insights and Global Industry Analysis 2021 to 2027

Global Sunglasses Market was valued at USD 16.2 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 38.25 billion at a CAGR 5.6%.

Sunglasses are the type of protective eyewear which is designed to protect eyes from bright sunlight, and high energy visible light. These are made up with Polycarbonate, Polyurethane, CR-39, and Others. Sunglasses are mainly divided into two types such as polarized, and non polarized sunglasses.

Change in lifestyle, and fashion trend is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global sunglasses market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for sunglasses in sports will have the positive impact on market growth. For instance, in March 2017, Nike had launched its new men’s training sunglass collection with new style. These sunglasses are specifically designed for athletes with various features such as anti-fog ventilation, ventilated rubber nose bridge, and 100% UVA and UVB protection. It has lightweight and durable nylon frames.

The Sunglasses market report has explored some key dynamics which have a solid influence during this forecast period. This report studied the market trends, value trends, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. Also, report covers different market driving factors, restraining factors, and opportunities to gain an insightful understanding of the market.

However, fluctuations in raw material prices are the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global sunglasses market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Adidas, Futis, Nike Inc, Carl Zeiss, Silhouette, KAENON, Kering, Richemont, Marcolin S.p.A, Maui Jim Inc, and Essilor International S.A

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Polarized

Non-polarized

By Material

Polycarbonate

Polyurethane

CR-39

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

