Global Supply Chain Management Software Market Analysis 2020 Global Outlook Analysis , Growth Analysis, Share , Application and Industry Trend Forecast till 2027

Global Supply Chain Management Software Market

Supply chain management software is used to manage flow of goods, data, and finances related to service or product. Supply chain management software offers various solutions including customer-requirement processing, sales and distribution, inventory management, purchase-order-processing, and goods receipt and warehouse management. This software is classified into various products such as Warehouse Management System, Transportation Management System, Supply Chain Planning, Procurement Software, and Manufacturing Execution System.

Rise in usage of cloud computing and procurement software will increase in the demand for supply chain management software is expected to boost the market growth during this forecast period. Furthermore, increase in investments in cloud and enhanced emphasis on visibility of complete supply chain process is expected to propel the global supply chain management software market growth. Moreover, rising advancements in industrial-grade digital technology as well as increase in inclination towards cloud based supply chain management software is expected to fuel the market growth. Additionally, increase in use of supply chain management software in various sectors such as Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods, Retail, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Transportation Logistics, and Others, may drive the market, over this forecast period.

However, lack of IT infrastructure in underdeveloped countries is expected to hamper the global supply chain management software market growth. Also, rise in security and privacy concerns will affect the global supply chain management software market.

Market Segmentation

Global Supply Chain Management Software Market is segmented into product such as Warehouse Management System, Transportation Management System, Supply Chain Planning, Procurement Software, and Manufacturing Execution System, by deployment type such as Cloud, and On-premise. Further, Global Supply Chain Management Software Market is segmented into enterprise size such as Small & Medium Size Enterprises, and Large Enterprises, and by end user such as Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods, Retail, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Transportation Logistics, and Others.

Also, Global Supply Chain Management Software Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

IBM Corporation,

Kinaxis Inc,

HighJump,

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.,

Epicor Software Corporation,

Manhattan Associates,

Infor,

JDA Software Group, Inc.,

Oracle Corporation, and



Market Taxonomy

By Product

Warehouse Management System

Transportation Management System

Supply Chain Planning

Procurement Software

Manufacturing Execution System

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-premise

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Size Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End user

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Goods

Retail Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Transportation Logistics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

