Global Surgical Robots Market Demands, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Trends and Revenue by Forecast 2026||MEDTRONIC, Smith & Nephew, THINK Surgical, Inc., TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Verb Surgical Inc

Global surgical robots market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 14.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in the global surgical robots market are Intuitive Surgical, Accuray Incorporated, Stryker, MEDTRONIC, Smith & Nephew, THINK Surgical, Inc., TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Verb Surgical Inc., Auris Health, Inc., Virtual Incision Corporation, Restoration Robotics, Inc. and others.

Segmentation: Global Surgical Robots Market Categories

The Global Surgical Robots Market is segmented based on product, brands, application and by geography.

On the basis of product type, the global surgical robots market is segmented into systems, instruments and accessories and service.

Based on brands the market is segmented into Da Vinci Surgical system, Renaissance, Flex, Cyberknife, Artas, Rosa and others. The Da Vinci Surgical System is currently dominating the surgical robots market due to the benefits given by it such as greater surgical precision and enhanced dexterity.

On the basis of application the market is segmented into general surgery, urological, gynecological, gastrointestinal, radiotherapy, radical prostatectomy, cardiothoracic surgery, Colon and rectal surgery and others.

Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the surgical Robots market followed by Europe and APAC. However the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.5% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

