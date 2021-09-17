Global Switch Mode Power Supply (SMPS) Market Size, Future Scope, Current Trend, Segmented by, Increasing Demand & Analysis Report 2021-2027

Global Switch Mode Power Supply (SMPS) Market

Switch mode power supply (SMPS) is widely used in electronic applications. SMPS is an electronic circuit which uses switching devices to convert power with the help of capacitors or inductors. SMPS supply power when the switching device is in non-conduction state with the help of switching devices which turn on/off at high frequencies.

An increase in demand for consumer electronics among end user is the key driving factor is expected to boost the global switch mode power supply (SMPS) market growth. SMPS have higher efficiency compared to linear regulators as the switching transistor dissipates low power when acting as a switch. Furthermore, rise in need to manage the size and weight of the electronic circuit of electronic devices will positively influence the market growth. Moreover, growing demand for better power efficiency is another market boosting factor which is expected to fuel the market growth during this forecast period. Also, rise in need for wide output range of power switches will propel the global switch mode power supply (SMPS) market growth.

However, high costs of switch mode power supply (SMPS) compared to linear supplies is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global switch mode power supply (SMPS) market growth. Also, complex circuit design will affect the market growth during this analysis period.

Market Segmentation

Global Switch Mode Power Supply (SMPS) Market is segmented into product type such as AC/DC, DC/DC, and Others. Further, market is segmented into end users such as Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Communication, and Others.

Also, Global Switch Mode Power Supply (SMPS) Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

ABB Ltd.,

Cosel Asia Ltd.,

Delta Electronics, Inc.,

Schneider Electric SE,

OMRON Corporation,

Siemens AG,

WELL Enterprises Co., Ltd.,

MEAN Phoenix Contact,

TDK-Lambda Corporation, and

Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

AC/DC

DC/DC

Others

By End User

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Communication

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe Asia

Pacific Middle

East & Africa

