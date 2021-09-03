Global Synthetic Fibre Rope Market Size, Analysis, and Top Vendors 2027 – Wireco World Group, Samson Rope Technologies, Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd. etc.

A rope is a bundle of flexible fibers twisted or braided together to increase its overall length and tensile strength. The use of ropes for hunting, carrying, lifting, and climbing dates back to prehistoric times. Ropes were originally made by hand using natural fibers. Modern ropes are made by machines and utilize many newer synthetic materials to give them improved strength, lighter weight, and better resistance to rotting. More than half of the rope manufactured today is used in the fishing and maritime industries.Global market for Synthetic Fibre Rope is growing slowly in the past few years due to the continued impact of reduced customer spending on upstream offshore oil & gas related demand (exploration, drilling and commissioning activities) and competitive pricing pressures. Despite of this, the Synthetic Fibre Rope is rapidly replacing steel ropes due to superior characteristics, and has a huge demand in the emerging markets in Asia-Pacific region.

The prime objective of this Synthetic Fibre Rope report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography.

By Market Verdors: Wireco World Group, Samson Rope Technologies, Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd., Bridon International Ltd, Teufelberger Holding AG, Marlow Ropes Ltd., Yale Cordage Inc, Juli Sling, Cortland Limited, Southern Ropes, Lanex A.S, GRPP, English Braids Ltd, Taizhou Hongda, Katradis, Jiangsu Shenyun

The global Synthetic Fibre Rope market was valued at 118.7 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.62% from 2020 to 2027.



By Types:

Polypropylene

Polyester

Polyamide Fiber

Polyethylene

By Applications:

Marine & Fishing

Sports and Leisure

Oil & Gas

Construction

Cranes

By Region:

 North America (U.S., Canada)

 Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia)

 Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

 Middle East & Africa

Key Reasons to Purchase:

– To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the Synthetic Fibre Rope industry and its commercial landscape.

– Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

– To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the Synthetic Fibre Rope.

– Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

– To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

– Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

