Global Table-Top Games Market Next Generation Trends 2021 | SWOT Analysis , WatchOut Business Growing Future Till 2027

Global Table-Top Games Market

The Global Table-Top Games Market is likely to exhibit steady growth over the forecast period, according to the latest report on Qualiket Research. The global Table-Top Games Market’s major drivers and restraints are analyzed in the report, which provides readers with a clear picture of what’s driving and what’s holding back the Global Table-Top Games Market.

Table top games are normally played on surface or table. These games involve game accessories such as dice, battle markers, game boards, miniatures, tape measures, cards, and game pieces. Some table- top games are group oriented, many are geared for two players, and some games can play by alone.

Market Drivers

The increase in importance of building team spirit through traditional table-top games is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global table- top games market growth. Furthermore, rise in millennial for old school games during social gatherings will positively contribute the market growth. Also, increase in popularity of board games like chess, playing cards for recreation is expected to propel the global table-top games market growth. Re-emergence of table-top and card games as entertainment and recreational activities is projected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Nowadays, key manufacturers are focusing on producing simple games with impressive artwork and elegant mechanics, to attract more people. The increase in number of board game cafes across the world will fuel the market growth during this forecast period. In addition to that, increase in COVID 19 pandemic across the world many governments has announced lockdown to fight against COVID 19, during this lockdown period people are playing various games including table- top, board games for entertainment purpose will significantly influence the market growth in near future.

However, increase in penetration of smart phones, and availability of PC are major restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global table-top-games market growth during this analysis period.

Market Segmentation

Global Table-Top Games Market is segmented into type such as Miniatures & Miniature Wargaming, Role-Playing Games, and Board Games, by application such as Children, Adults, Family, and Party. Further, market is segmented into sales channel such as Online, and Offline.

Also, Global Table-Top Games Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Hasbro, Ravensburger, Mattel, Asmadi Games, Bezier Games, BoardGameDesign.com, Buffalo Games, Clementoni, CMON, and The Walt Disney Co.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Miniatures & Miniature

Wargaming

Role-Playing Games

Board Games

By Application

Children

Adults

Family Party

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

