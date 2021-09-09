Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Analysis 2021 | COVID-19 Impact With Top Key Players- Oracle,Netcracker, CSG Systems International, Ericsson, Huawei, SAP

Latest published report on the Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market, found on the Qualiket Research website revealed a great deal about various market dynamics. These driving factors influence the market from a very miniscule level to its holistic standard and can traverse limitations to assist the market achieve a significant growth rate over the analysis period of 2021-2027. The report is based on an extensive study supervised by adept analysts. Their sound knowledge and expertise in the field help in unearthing of factors and figures. The report is fulfilled with a volume-wise and value-wise analysis.

Telecom billing and revenue management is the procedure that involves communication services and management of debt collection. The process provides information about data utilization, managing the customer’s payments and calculation of billing and charging information. These solutions are widely applied by telecommunication services providers for enhancement of their operational efficiency by optimizing the telecom networks.

Increase in number of cellular or mobile subscribers is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global telecom billing and revenue management market growth. Furthermore, increase in growth of telecom industry in last few years and rise in data consumption trend will positively contribute the market growth. The telecom industry has experienced massive growth in last few years, and it is highly competitive in nature. This industry has experienced paradigm shifts from wire line communication systems, and wireless equipment. Additionally, increase in need for uninterrupted connectivity across the globe will drive the market growth. Moreover, continuous technological advancements and adoption of Internet of Things, Machine to Machine communication, and Network Function Virtualization and rise in use of social media for information exchange and interaction will propel the market growth in near future.

However, lack of technical proficiency in implementing billing and revenue assurance revenue is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global telecom billing and revenue management market growth. Also, high volume of customer transactions and continued change in network technologies will affect the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market is segmented into type such as Telecom Billing, Cloud Billing, and IoT Billing, by deployment type such as On-Premise, Cloud-Based, and Hybrid. Further, market is segmented into component such as Solutions (Billing Management, Account Management, and Others), and Services (Professional Services, and Managed Services).

Also, Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Oracle,Netcracker, CSG Systems International, Ericsson, Huawei, SAP, HPE, Nokia, Cerillion, and Comarch

