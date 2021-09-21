Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market Global Industry Report Business Analysis , Swot Analysis , Key Factors & Research Industry Forecast till 2027

Telerehabilitation is used to describe the provision of rehabilitation across the spectrum of acute, sub-acute and community settings at a distance, by using telecommunication technology as a service medium. This system is relates to the services offered by number of health disciplines such as physiotherapy.

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, autoimmune diseases, and COPD is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the growth of global telerehabilitation systems market growth. Telerehabilitation system helps patient to improve patient fitness and reduce the side effects of cancer treatment like fatigue, thereby improving the quality of life. Furthermore, increase in technological advancement will fuel the growth of global telerehabilitation industry growth. Moreover, increase in disposable income across the globe is the significant driving factor that propels the adoption of advanced healthcare services like telerehabilitation over the forecast period.

However, lack of awareness among healthcare professional is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global telerehabilitation systems market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market is segmented into type such as Cognitive Rehabilitation, Neuro Rehabilitation, Physical Rehabilitation, and Others. Further, Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market is segmented into application such as Hospitals, Home Care, and Others.

Also, Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

DOCTOR KINETIC,

Rheometric,

Geminus-Qhom,

mind maze,

Lite Gait,

Bridgeway Senior Healthcare,

Motorika,

Virtual ware Group,

Mote force Link, and

Brontes Processing.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Cognitive Rehabilitation

Neuro –Rehabilitation

Physical Rehabilitation

Others

By Application

Hospitals

Home Care

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

