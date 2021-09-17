Trending

Global Thermal Paper Market Research Analysis, New Technology, Regional Analysis Report to 2027

Photo of Qualiket Research Qualiket ResearchSeptember 17, 2021
3

Global Thermal Paper Market was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach at a compound annual growth rate of 4.5% from 2019 to 2027.

Thermal papers are also called as specialty papers which are manufactured through chemically active coating on both or one side in inkless printing. Chemically active coatings are mixture of chemicals which reacts at high temperature to form an image. Thermal papers are primarily used in thermal printers which consist small heating elements which heat and cool alternatively. Thermal papers are used for digital printing and copying.

Market Drivers

Increase in point of sale terminal utility in services for labelling and billing which is expected to boost the global thermal paper market growth. Furthermore, increase in product utilization in the food and beverage industry will have the positive impact on growth of global thermal paper market. Moreover, increase in adoption of thermal paper in billing operations which are expected to propel the global thermal paper market growth. In addition to that, continuous advancements in thermal transfer technology which is expected to fuel the global thermal paper market growth over the forecast period.

Market Restraints

However, concern regarding BPA toxic level is the challenging factor for market which is expected to hamper the global thermal paper market growth. Also, cashless or digital payment methods will affect the global thermal paper market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

  • Rotolificio Bergamasco SRL,
  • Gold Huasheng Paper,
  • Jujo Thermal Ltd,
  • NAKAGAWA Manufacturing,
  • Hansol,
  • MITSUBISHI PAPER MILLS LIMITED,
  • KOEHLER GROUP,
  • Appvion Operations, Inc, and
  • Oji Holdings Corporation.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

  • Non-Top Coated
  • Top Coated

By Technology

  • Thermal Transfer
  • Direct Thermal
  • Others

By Application

  • POS Receipts
  • Labels & Tags
  • Lottery and Gamming Tickets
  • Others

By End Use

  • Retail
  • Printing
  • Packaging & Labeling
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Asia Pacific
  • Europe
  • Middle East & Africa

