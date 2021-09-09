Global Ticketing Software Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Insight, Competitive Analysis Report 2021 to 2027

Global Ticketing Software market was valued at USD 11.2 billion in 2018 which is expected to reach USD 21.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 14.88%.

Ticketing software aids enterprises in resolving any internal support queries. Ticketing software is also referred as smart ticketing system. This software allows user to manage the process of issue resolution. Ticketing software is classified into various products such as E-Kiosk, E-Ticket, E-toll, Request Tracker, Ticket Machine, Smart Parking System, Ticket Validators, and Others.

Global Ticketing Software Market Research report offers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, pricing analysis, and holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. Further, Key operating players with their profiles are discussed in the report. Also, the subsidiaries & other associated companies are discussed with collaboration, partnerships, agreements, mergers & acquisitions. The processes, annual margins, and other business methodologies followed by these prominent players have been elaborated to elucidate readers on their progress & their current standing in the market.

The information and communication technology (ICT) industry over the years has significantly evolved. Technology is increasingly changing with each passing year, affecting every bit of human lives, career, and business. Agility and innovation have turned into essential competitive ingredients for most organizations; irrespective of industry and ICT is one of them. On the one hand, smartphones have succeeded in taking over traditional ways to collaborate and communicate, while on the other, voice assistants and smart speakers allow people in interacting with their homes and also with the retailer in a seamless way. Likewise, the dominance of IoT networks and devices coupled with the commercialization of 5G network will impact the ICT industry largely.

Market Drivers

Rise in demand for smart ticketing solutions by public transportation companies is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global ticketing software market. Furthermore, increase in popularity of blockchain in smart ticketing will have the positive impact of global ticketing software market growth. Moreover, rise in demand for mobile app and contactless bank cards will enhance the demand for smart ticketing systems, which is expected to fuel the global ticketing software market growth, during this forecast period. Increase in demand for ticketing software in various industries such as sports, entertainment and tourism is expected to drive the global ticketing software market growth. In addition to that, increase in advanced technologies in smart ticketing system is expected to grow the global ticketing software market growth.

However, high maintenance cost for smart ticketing system is restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global ticketing software market growth. Also, centralized framework of smart ticketing system will affect the global ticketing software market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Ticketing Software Market is segmented into product such as E-Kiosk, E-Ticket, E-toll, Request Tracker, Ticket Machine, Smart Parking System, Ticket Validators, and Others, by components such as Hardware, Software, and Services, by system such as Open Payment System, Smart Card, and Near-field Communication,. Further, Global Ticketing Software Market is segmented into end use such as Sports & Entertainment, Parking, Transportation, and Others.

The assessment and forecast of the Ticketing Software Market have been studied on a global and regional basis. Based on the region, the Ticketing Software Market has been studied in the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Cubic Corporation, Confidex, Indra Sistemas, Giesecke + Devrient, Gemalto Nv, Hid Global, Rambus, Vix Technology, Conduent, and Infineon Technologies.

