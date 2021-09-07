Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Analysis by Size, Consumer Demand, Consumption Strategies, Top Key Manufacturers, Demand Overview, Forecast 2021-2027

Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market

Time-of-Flight (ToF) is defined as the new electronic technology which used for depth sensing application. It has mostly deployed for the highly pinpoint distance mapping and three dimensional imaging technologies. Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors used for such imaging technology are commonly known as 3D depth sensors which emits a short infrared light pulse & measures the return time of the reflected light signal from the object.

The rise in adoption of sensors in automobile applications is a key driving factor which expected to boost the global time-of flight sensors market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in demand for smartphones enabled with 3D cameras will positively influence the market growth. Also, the growing adoption of 3D machine vision systems across various industries expected to fuel the global time-of-flight sensors (ToF) market growth during this forecast period. Moreover, the rise in deployment of industry 4.0 will act as opportunity to global time-of-flight (ToF) sensors market growth in near future. The basic principle of the ToF sensors involves the sending out a light signal & measuring a property of the reflected signal from the object.

A fluctuation in the raw material prices is a major restraint which expected to hamper the global time-of-flight (ToF) sensors market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market is segmented into type such as RF-Modulated Light Sources with phase detectors, Range-gated Imagers, and Direct ToF Imagers, by application such as Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality, LIDAR, Machine Vision, 3D Imaging & Scanning, and Robotics & Drone. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Entertainment & Gaming, Healthcare, and Others.

Also, the Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Texas Instruments,

Chirp Microsystems, Inc.,

Omron Corporation,

Sharp Corporation,

Keyence Corporation,

Sony Corporation,

Panasonic Corporation,

Infineon Technologies AG,

STMicroelectronics N.V.,

Teledyne Technologies International Corp., etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

RF-Modulated Light Sources with phase detectors

Range-gated Imagers

Direct ToF Imagers

By Application

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality

LIDAR

Machine Vision

3D Imaging & Scanning

Robotics & Drone

By End User

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Entertainment & Gaming

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

