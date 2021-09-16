Global Tire Cords Market Key Players, Drivers, Key Segments And Company Profile Forecast 2021-2027

Global Tire Cords Market

The tire cords are defined as the class of fabrics which are produced using superior quality yarns. They provide excellent properties such as controlled deformation, abrasion resistance, high tensile strength, etc. Tire cords are available in the various types and most common ones include Nylon, Polyester, Rayon, and Others

The rise in penetration of passenger cars in the developing countries, coupled with increasing demand for durable fuel-efficient tires are anticipated to boost the product demand during this forecast period. Furthermore, growing automotive industry along with increase in demand for electric vehicles will positively influence the market growth. The nylon tire cord is dominating the North America market during this forecast timeline. The growing urbanization and change in lifestyle, increase in preferences of high quality material is some driving factors which are expected to enhance the growth of global tire cords market growth. The tire cords help to improve the performance of vehicles due to the high amount of weight and pressure needed to be absorbed for a longer duration. This is an important component in vehicle performance, as it helps to raise fuel efficiency.

The high rolling resistance value, reduced wear resistance, and susceptibility to overheating properties associated with product are major restraint factors which expected to hamper the global tire cords market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Junma Group, Saba Tire Cord Company, Glanzstoff Industries, Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd., Kian Cord Co., Sohrab Group, Shandong Helon Polytex Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd., Oriental Industries (Suzhou) Ltd., Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd., etc

Market Taxonomy

By Tire Type

Radial Tires

Bias Tires

By Material

Nylon

Polyester

Rayon

Others

By Application

OEM

Replacement

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

