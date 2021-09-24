Trending

Global Toys Market Growth Driver, Challenges, Opportunity, Revenue, Scope, Regional Analysis, Forecast till 2027

Global Toys Market

Toys and games are important to build motor skills, and hand-eye co-ordination of babies as well as children. Increase in per capita disposable income as well as high birth rate thereby having positive impact on market growth. Also, toys are helpful in stimulation of color, sense, texture, and sounds in babies. Toys are categorized into various age groups such as 0-3 Year, 3-5 Year,5-12 Year, and Other.

Commercialization of cartoons such as Ironman, Superman, Spiderman, and Doraemon is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global toys market growth. Increase in disposable income will have the positive impact on market growth. Increase in demand for smart toys is expected to fuel the market growth.  Also, high birth rate with rising income is an opportunity to grow toys market across the world. Launch of educational gaming   toys such as puzzles which is expected to drive the market during this forecast period.

However, lack of other hobbies and poor academic performance are the restarting factors which are expected to hamper the global toys market growth. Also, rise in counterfeit products will affect the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Lego Group, Mattel Inc, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Takara Tomy Co.Ltd, Hasbro Inc, MEGA Bloks, Monster High, Masked Rider, My Little Pony, and TOMICA

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

  • Outdoor Sports Toys Doll and
  • Accessories Construction Toys
  • Infant and Pre-School Toys
  • Games & Puzzles
  • Others

By Age Group

  • 0-3 Year
  • 3-5 Year
  • 5-12 Year
  • Other

By Distribution Channel

  • Retail Specialty Stores
  • Online Stores Others

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

