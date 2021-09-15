Global Unified as a Service Market Size, Trend, Growth Application , Global Status & Key Manufacturers Analysis Report 2021 to 2027

Global Unified Communication as a Service Market

The Qualiket Research offers in-depth analysis, revenue details, and other important information regarding the Unified Communication as a Service Market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints. A top-down & bottom-up approaches were employed in the preparation of the report on Unified Communication as a Service Market.

Global Unified Communication as a Service Market was valued at USD 16.2 in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 25.9 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 9.8%.

Unified Communication as a Service s are the mode of delivery model in which various communication and collaboration services and applications are outsourced by to a third party provider and delivered over network. These services include enterprise messaging, telephony, and video conferencing. Unified Communication as a Service offers flexibility, availability and scalability to core business task. These services are used by various organizations for improvement of business processes through streamlining communication.

The ICT sector comprises telecommunications, including wireless and wired connectivity. The development of ICT infrastructure has become vital in the modern, globalized world, where effective transmission of information has become as important as the cultivation of human capital and infrastructure. Every country needs to stay connected with each other for trade, defense, and other matters, while among individual consumers, the ICT sector has taken on a vital importance, so much so that recent surveys found that most millennials ranked access to the Internet as one of their top needs. This has driven the importance of the ICT sector massively in the last few years.

Increase in demand for Unified Communication as a Service in large as well as small and medium size enterprises for improvement of business process is expected to boost the global Unified Communication as a Service market growth. Furthermore, growing trends of mobility and Byod usage will have the positive impact on global Unified Communication as a Service market growth. Moreover, rise in deployment of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the communication sector which is expected to propel the global unified as aservice market growth. In addition to that, increase in adoption of private cloud model by safe banks to safeguard sensitive information is expected to drive the global Unified Communication as a Service market growth.

However, security and privacy concern over cloud based deployment is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the growth of global Unified Communication as a Service market.

The better understanding of the market demands a better handling of macroeconomic and microeconomic aspects that are projected to mark the progress. These factors, if guided well, can helm the target market to prosperity by wading via rough waters, all the while, keeping plummeting curves at bay. With real-time data, the Global Unified Communication as a Service Market report is projected to provide a detailed picture of the demographic possibilities, which would assist key players in assessing growth opportunities & significantly establishing parameters which would continue to influence the market in the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation

Global Unified Communication as a Service Market is segmented into deployment such as Private Cloud, and Public Cloud., by components such as Telephony, Unified Messaging, Collaboration Platforms, and Conferencing. Further, Global Unified Communication as a Service Market is segmented on the basis of industry vertical such as Education, Automotive, BFSI, Healthcare, Real Estate, Hospitality, IT & Telecommunication, Legal, and Others.

The assessment and forecast of the Unified Communication as a Service Market have been studied on a global and regional basis. Based on the region, the Unified Communication as a Service Market has been studied in the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as LogMeIn Inc., Microsoft, Google, Cisco, Orange S.A., Verizon, RingCentral, Revation Systems, Masergy, Intrado Corporation, Vonage, NTT Communications, and Windstream.

