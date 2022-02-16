Global Vaccine Distribution – Serious Allegations Against Pharmaceutical Companies

In a new report, Amnesty International accuses corona virus vaccine makers of “greed for profit”. Despite big profits in rich countries, they would hardly deliver vaccines to poorer countries – this is a large-scale “human rights violation”.

For example, Moderna only delivered 2% of the 670 million doses of vaccines the company produced in 2021 to the poorest countries; at Pfizer and Biontec, it was only 1%. Amnesty therefore demands that pharmaceutical companies release their patents and technologies.

Virologist Ralf Bartenschlager from the University of Heidelberg considers the claims to be unjustified. In some cases, it is certainly possible to deliver vaccines, but for a certain sustainability, production means and personnel are needed on site to produce the vaccine in the necessary quality and quantity. The mere release of patents is useless.

Programs such as the World Health Organization’s Covax are trying to get a certain amount of vaccine to poorer countries, but a full supply is “logistically impossible”. We must be better prepared for a future pandemic and have the means of production on site so that vaccines can then be produced quickly in larger quantities.