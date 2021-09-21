Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Top Companies, Countries, Applications, Challenges & Opportunities
Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market was valued at USD 680 million in 2020 which is expected to reach at USD 12,735 million by 2027 at a CAGR 43.2%.
The market statistics segment briefs on the forecasted CAGR the Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication market is anticipated to register over the review period and the valuation it can attain by the end year. The market highlights details boosters and restraints, which can influence the target market growth over the forecast period. Skilled market analysts have meticulously worked on the evolution of the Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication market and have identified the recent trends reinforcing the Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication market growth. They have also spotted every opportunity based on that the market can capitalize. On scrutinizing, not only the Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication market pitfalls were identified, but also, safety measures & techniques to combat the Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication market are mentioned.
Key Players
Some of the prominent players are listed in this report such as Autotalks Ltd, Delphi Automotive PLC, Cisco Systems Inc., Ford Motor Co., Denso Corporation, Harman International Industries Inc., Kapsch TrafficCom , Infineon Technologies AG, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, Toyota Vacaville, etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Connectivity Type
- Cellular based technologies
- DSRC
By Deployment Type
- OEM devices
- Aftermarket devices
By Application
- Traffic safety
- Traffic efficiency
- Infotainment
- Payments
- Others
By End Use
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
