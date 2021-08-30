Global Ventilators Market : Industry Perspective, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2028
Ventilators Market report includes in-depth insights of global and regional markets with the sense given for variation in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The report gives information about the competitive situation among the market vendors and company profile, besides this, the report also provides market price analysis and value chain features. This business research report offers information on product development, market sales, regional trade, investment calculation, investment opportunity, trade outlook, policy, regional market, and another important characteristics of the market.
ventilators market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 4,696.23 million by 2027.
The major factor driving the growth of the ventilators market are increasing number of chronic diseases, rising number of ICU beds, rising number of preterm birth and emerging technologies of neonatal care.
Some of the Key Players/Manufacturers Involved in the Market are:
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Air Liquide
- Hamilton Medical
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Medtronic
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
- Smiths Group plc
- Getinge AB
- Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- SCHILLER
- Bunnell Incorporated
- Leistung Equipamentos LTDA
- Penlon Limited
- ResMed
- Vyaire
- Zoll Medical Corporation
- HEYER Medical AG
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.
- GE Healthcare
Trends Impacting the Market
Now the question is which other regions Air Liquide, Hamilton Medical, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Medtronic, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited. are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in Asia-Pacific ventilators market and the market leaders are targeting Japan and India to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.
The global ventilators market is becoming more competitive every year with companies like Air Liquide, Hamilton Medical, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Medtronic, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.act as the market key vendors as these players offers wide range of solution or the services for patients in healthcare market. The data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the global ventilators market.
Market Segmentation:
Global Ventilators Market, By Product Type (Intensive Care Ventilators, Portable Ventilators and Neonatal Ventilators), Modality (Non-Invasive Ventilation and Invasive Ventilation), Type (Adult Ventilators, Neonatal Ventilators and Paediatric Ventilators), Mode (Combined-Mode Ventilation, Volume-Mode Ventilation, Pressure-Mode Ventilation and Other), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Specialty Clinics, Long Term Care Centres, Rehabilitation Centres and Homecare Settings), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027
Global Ventilators Market Scope and Market Size
Global ventilators market is segmented into five notable segments which are based on product type, modality, type, mode and end user.
- On the basis of product type, the ventilators market is segmented into intensive care ventilators, portable ventilators and neonatal ventilators. Intensive care ventilators holds majority of the share, due to high adoption and hospitalization rates. Ventilation devices with critical care are mainly used in the hospital’s intensive care units. It is assumed that the increase in the number of hospitals during the forecast period will sustain the growth of the market.
- On the basis of modality, the ventilators market is segmented into non-invasive ventilation and invasive ventilation. Extensive use in neurological disorders, respiratory diseases and sleep disorders is the main factor supporting the growth of the invasion of the ventilation segment.
- On the basis of type, the ventilators market is segmented into adult ventilators, neonatal ventilators and paediatric ventilators. Adult ventilators are expected to dominate the ventilator market as adult ventilators are more widely used to treat adult patients. Adult patients are mostly treated for cerebrospinal fluid (ALS), coma or unconsciousness, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), brain injury, drug overdose, lung infection, stroke among others.
- On the basis of mode, the ventilators market is segmented into combined-mode ventilation, volume-mode ventilation, pressure-mode ventilation and other. Combined-mode ventilation segment will dominate the market as combined-mode ventilation is mainly used ventilation system where composite ventilation combines both volume and pressure mode in one unit such.
- On the basis of end-user, the ventilators market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centres, specialty clinics, long term care centres, rehabilitation centres and homecare settings. The hospital category is expected to dominate the ventilators market as the respiratory market for intensive care is where hospitals use venous devices to treat a serious lung disease or other major conditions affecting normal breathing and short duration, such as surgery. A further hospital is one of the first points of contact and the most reliable option for patients in various countries.
