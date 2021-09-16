Global Veterinary Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Worth, Application , Latest Industry Report, Comprehensive Study & Swot Analysis (2021-2027)

Global Veterinary Point of Care Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2018 which is expected USD 5.88 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 6.5%.

Veterinary points of diagnostic are tests that assist in recognizing and determining several diseases in animals. These tests are carried by using various methods that use their blood, urine, tissue and other samples. The new technologies are invented for human diagnostics are also used widely in veterinary point of care diagnostics.

Increase in demand for pet insurance as well as pet adoption is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global veterinary point of care diagnostics market growth. Furthermore, increase in disposable level, increasing order for animal-derived food products and rise in investments in animal healthcare spending which is expected to propel the growth of global veterinary point of care diagnostics market during this forecast period. Moreover, rise in foodborne and zoonotic diseases across the globe which is expected to fuel the global veterinary point of care diagnostics market growth.

However, lack of animal healthcare awareness is expected to hamper the global veterinary point of care diagnostics market growth. Also, high pet care cost will affect the growth of global veterinary point of care diagnostics market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Veterinary Point of Care Diagnostics Market is segmented into product such as Analysing instruments, Diagnostic Test Kits, and Others, by sample Blood, Urine, and Others, by application such as Infectious Diseases, Hematology, and Others. Further, Global Veterinary Point of Care Diagnostics Market is segmented into distribution channel such as Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, and Others.

Also, Global Veterinary Point of Care Diagnostics Market is segmented into five types such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

LifeAssays AB,

Diagon ,

Bionote, Inc,

Biogal,

Galed Labs. Acs Ltd.,

Thermo fisher Scientific, Inc,

Abaxis,and

IDEXX Laboratories

