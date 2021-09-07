Global Video Conferencing Market 2020: Current Trends and Future Growth Analysis Report to 2027

The report on the Video Conferencing Market , as found on Qualiket Research website, is in- depth analysis of the market dynamics which are impacting both present market as well as the upcoming. The market dynamics are anticipated to provide lasting impression on the holistic growth of the target market. This report has been analyzed well by adept market reviewers through the immense knowledge and the expertise in the subject. The analysis would bring along factors & figures to track the market would take over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Global Video Conferencing Market was valued at USD 4.02 billion in 2018, which is expected to reach USD 7.22 billion by 2027, at a CAGR 10.2 %.

Video conferencing is the process of conducting meetings by using telecommunication technologies, which involves a real time, two-way transmission of audio and video content. Faster decision making and eliminate travelling time, and associated cost are the main advantages of video conferencing. Also, video conferencing have various applications such as digital classroom- healthcare automated talent & acquisition, smart factories, and others.

Market Drivers

Increase in demand for video communication on account of globalization of businesses is the key driving factor for market which is expected to boost the global video conferencing market growth. As several fields like online education and telemedicine have become increasingly popular in emerging economies such as India, and Brazil will expected to demand for video conferencing risen significantly during this forecast period. Furthermore, increase in technological advancements such as facial recognition, to authenticate and detect the meeting participants is expected to propel the global video conferencing market growth. Moreover, rise in use of cloud based solutions and incorporation of virtual reality in video conferencing which is expected to accelerate the global video conferencing market growth.

However, security and privacy concern of information is act as restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global video conferencing market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Video Conferencing Market is segmented into component such as Hardware, Software, and Services, by deployment type such as On-premise, and Cloud, by application such as Digital Classroom, e-Healthcare, Automated Talent Acquisition, Smart Factories, and Others. Further, Global Video Conferencing Market is segmented into enterprise size such as Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium Enterprises, and by end use such as Education, Healthcare, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Government & Defense, and Corporate.

Also, Global Video Conferencing Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

However, the Video Conferencing Market is quite fragmented and it is a tough competition which is going on, owing the presence of various established names vying for the top position. The target market is also witnessing an ingress of new entrants who are posing challenges to established names with tactical moves like product innovation & new product portfolios. Major companies are countering these challenges by having their own collaboration, merger, acquisition, and other strategies. The Video Conferencing Market report is also keeping an eye on the geographies to understand demographical features.

Market Key Players

The report covers a comprehensive study of the competitive scenario of the Video Conferencing Market and the current trends that are predicted to disrupt the market. It identifies dynamic players of the market, including both the major and emerging players. The report contains the companies in the market share review to offer a more extensive overview of the key market players. Moreover, the report also comprises noteworthy strategic developments of the market such as new product launch, partnerships, agreements, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, acquisitions & mergers, and growth of most important market key players on a global and regional basis.

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Avaya Inc., Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Logitech International S.A., Adobe Systems, Polycom.Inc., Blue Jeans Network, Inc, and Cisco Systems.

