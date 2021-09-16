Global Video Streaming Market Research Insights, Growth Application , Advancements Technology and Application Report 2021 to 2027

The Qualiket Research offers in-depth analysis, revenue details, and other important information regarding the Video Streaming Market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints. A top-down & bottom-up approaches were employed in the preparation of the report on Video Streaming Market. The target market has been analyzed from the year 2020 as the base year to 2027 as the end year.

Global Video Streaming Market was valued at USD 47.66 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 182.35 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 19.5%.

Video streaming technology provides real-time presentation and distribution of video, audio, and multimedia content managed by providers. Increase in data consumption and smartphone penetration, availability of high speed internet expected to fuel the global video streaming market growth.

Market Drivers

Increase in technological advancements like implementation of block chain technology in video streaming is expected to boost the global video streaming market growth during this forecast period. For instance, in April 2020, Quibi had launched new video streaming service for US, Canada, and India during COVID 19 pandemic. This service provides short videos facility for user consumption. Furthermore, in August 2019, Flipkart had launched video streaming service in India. This service is simply named as Flipkart Videos. Filpkart videos service is totally free for users. Moreover, increase in adoption of cloud-based streaming solutions will have the positive impact on growth of video streaming services industry during this forecast period.

Impact of COVID 19 on Market

To COVID 19 pandemic is the global crisis. Many government announced lockdown that requires constraining themselves at home for a prolonged period will have the positive impact on global video streaming market growth.

However, high cost and easy availability of pirated data are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global video streaming market growth. Also, technological issues, connectivity issues, and buffering concerns will affect the global video streaming market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Akamai Technologies Inc., Walt Disney Company, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, Google LLC, Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Adobe Inc, and Netflix, Inc.

Research Methodology

The primary research procedure is based on results of face to face interviews with industry experts and consumers. The secondary research process includes an intricate study of the scholarly journals and reports available online.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Live Video Streaming

On-demand Video Streaming

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

By Platform

Laptops & Desktops

Smartphones

Gaming Consoles

Smart Tvs

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

