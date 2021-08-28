Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Report- Insights on Growth Trends, Top Players, Types, Applications and Regional Analysis

The Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market research report presents a detailed assessment of trends affecting industry dynamics with reference to regional terrain and competitive area. The study also sheds light on the challenges facing this industry and provides insight into the opportunities available. In addition, Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market report includes COVID-19 case studies to provide an accurate picture of this business landscape for all industry participants.

Get a FREE PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4028160

Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VCM) capacity is expected to experience moderate growth over the next five years from 8.23 mtpa in 2019 to 9.03 mtpa by 2024. Around 4 planned and announced VAM plants are expected to come online, predominantly in Asia and the Europe over the upcoming years. Shenghong Petrochemical Group Co Ltd, Ineos Ltd and BP Plc are the top three companies accounting for the planned and announced capacity additions during the outlook period.

Scope of this Report-

– Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer capacity outlook by region

– Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer capacity outlook by country

– Vinyl Acetate Monomer planned and announced plants details

– Capacity share of the major Vinyl Acetate Monomer producers globally

– Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer capital expenditure outlook by region

– Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned and announced Vinyl Acetate Monomer plants globally

– Identify opportunities in the global Vinyl Acetate Monomer industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Vinyl Acetate Monomer capacity data

Discount on this Full Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4028160

Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

2. Introduction

2.1. What is This Report About?

2.2. Market Definition

3. Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

3.1. Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, An Overview

3.2. Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024

3.3. Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019

3.4. Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Top Planned and Announced Projects

3.5. Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2019

3.6. Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Capacity Contribution by Region

3.7. Key Companies by Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2019

3.8. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry

3.9. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects

3.10. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top Countries

3.11. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top Companies

3.12. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects

3.13. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Countries

4. Global Planned and Announced Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Projects

5. Asia Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry

5.1. Asia Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, An Overview

5.2. Asia Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024

5.3. Asia Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019

5.4. Asia Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2019

5.5. Asia Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Projects

5.6. Asia Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants by Countries

5.7. Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry in China

5.7.1. China Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2014-2024

5.8. Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry in Taiwan

5.8.1. Taiwan Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2014-2024

5.9. Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry in Japan

5.9.1. Japan Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2014-2024

5.10. Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry in Singapore

5.10.1. Singapore Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2014-2024

5.11. Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry in South Korea

5.11.1. South Korea Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2014-2024

5.12. Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry in India

5.12.1. India Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2014-2024

6. Europe Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry

7. Former Soviet Union Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry

7.1. Former Soviet Union Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, An Overview

7.2. Former Soviet Union Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Capacity by key Countries, 2014-2024

7.3. Former Soviet Union Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by key Countries, 2014-2019

7.4. Former Soviet Union Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2019

7.5. Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry in Russia

7.5.1. Russia Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2014-2024

7.6. Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry in Ukraine

7.6.1. Ukraine Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2014-2024

8. Middle East Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry

9. North America Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry

10. Appendix

10.1. Definitions

10.1.1. Installed Capacity

10.2. Abbreviations

10.3. Status Definition

10.4. Methodology

10.4.1. Coverage

10.4.2. Secondary Research

10.5. Contact Us

10.6. Disclaimer