Global warming | Appeal from the heads of the Catholic, Orthodox and Anglican churches

(Rome) The heads of the Catholic, Orthodox and Anglican churches united their voices for the first time on Tuesday in the run-up to COP26 on an “urgent call for the future of the planet”.

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 10:58 am

Pope Francis, Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, spiritual leader of the Anglicans, “urge everyone, regardless of belief or belief, to strive to listen to the cry of the earth”.

“We have to choose the nature of the world that we want to bequeath to future generations […]. As world leaders prepare to meet in Glasgow in November to discuss the future of our planet, we pray for them and consider what decisions we must all make, ”write the three clergymen in one from the Holy See published document.

“This is the first time we have been forced to jointly address the urgency of protecting the environment, its impact on persistent poverty and the importance of global collaboration. Together we appeal on behalf of our communities to the hearts and minds of every Christian, every believer and every person of good will, ”they continue.

PHOTO TIZIANA FABI, ARCHIVED PRESS

This photo from September 20, 2016 shows Pope Francis, flanked by the Orthodox Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew I (left) and Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, praying together in the Basilica of St. Francis in Assisi, Italy. These three Christian leaders jointly called on delegates to the Glasgow Climate Change Conference to “hear the cry of the earth” and make sacrifices to save the planet.

“This is a critical moment. The future of our children and the future of our common home depend on it, ”conclude the Christian dignitaries.

The World Climate Conference (COP26), which the Pope is expected to attend, will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, from October 31st to November 12th.

Climate conferences usually bring tens of thousands of people, participants, NGOs, civil society, companies and the media together.

However, many countries, especially the poorest, which are far behind in their vaccination schedules, have recently raised concerns about their eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Climate Action Network, which brings together around 1,500 NGOs including Greenpeace, WWF, Action Aid, Oxfam and Amnesty International, called for the Glasgow Summit to be postponed because it was deemed “impossible” to hold a “fair and inclusive” meeting .under the current hygienic conditions.