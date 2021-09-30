Global warming | UN Secretary General warns of “hellish future”

(Milan) The leaders of the planet must decide whether to “save our world” or “condemn humanity to a hellish future,” warned the UN Secretary-General on Thursday during a preparatory meeting for COP26 on climate.

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 at 4:06 pm

“Only one month left until COP26, the most important climate conference since Paris” in 2015, where the agreement was sealed that is to limit warming to well below + 2 ° C, if possible + 1.5 ° C compared to the pre-industrial era Antonio Guterres said to ministers from several dozen countries who will meet in Milan until Saturday.

“I cannot emphasize enough that time is running out. Irreversible turning points are approaching alarmingly, ”he added according to the wording of his UN-broadcast speech. But “We have immense power. We can either save our world or condemn humanity to a hell of a future ”.

First and foremost, “get out of the coal”

“Time is running out and the clouds are still gathering. Failure remains a possibility, but we cannot and must not accept it, ”he said again, repeating his priority call to“ get out of the coal ”.

As young people around the world urge leaders to act faster and stronger, he also stressed that “climate justice means giving them a habitable planet”.

A few hours earlier, in a message to 400 young people from around 200 countries, who also met in Milan to convey their vision of climate protection to the heads of state and government, he had encouraged these young people to keep up his pressure on the governments.

“Young people have been at the forefront of delivering positive solutions, advocating climate justice and holding executives accountable. We need young people everywhere who continue to make their voice heard, ”he told them.

“Your solidarity and your demands for action are a role model. National leaders need to follow your example and make sure we get the ambitions and results we need at COP26 and beyond, ”he insisted.

“The climate crisis is a red alert for mankind,” stressed Antonio Guterres, repeating what he said when the UN climate experts (IPCC) published their last report in August.

The IPCC then warned of the risk of reaching the warming threshold of +1.5 ° C by 2030 ten years earlier than estimated.

In order to limit the warming to +1.5 ° C compared to the pre-industrial period, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement, according to the IPCC, greenhouse gas emissions are to be reduced by 45% by 2030 compared to 2010, before efforts continue to be carbon neutral by Reach 2050.