Global Water Softeners Market 2021: Know Factors Driving The Market To Record Growth To 2026 | Top Players – Bwt Aktiengesellschaft; Sears Brands, A. O. Smith; 3M; GE Appliances, a Haier company Water Softeners Market

Global Water Softeners Market, By Type (Salt Based Water Softeners, Salt Free Water Softeners), Operational Type (Electric, Manual), Process (Ion Exchange, Distillation, Reverse Osmosis), Capacity (32000, 40000, 64000, 80000, 96000, 110000, 120000, 210000, 300000, 450000, 600000, 900000, Greater than 1200000), Application (Residential, Industrial, Commercial, Municipal), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Global Water Softeners Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.23 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.80 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.86% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the advancements and innovations in technology resulting in innovative product launches.

Water softeners are consumer goods that are used to purify and soften the hard water. It usually involves the removal of calcium, magnesium and various other cations from the hard water. This results in added benefits such as requirement of less soap in cleaning with this enhanced water, as well as enhanced lifetime period of plumbing pipes & fittings. This process is generally achieved through nano-filtration or reverse osmosis technology embedded in the water softeners.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the water softeners market are BWT Aktiengesellschaft; Sears Brands, LLC; A. O. Smith; 3M; GE Appliances, a Haier company; Harvey Water Softeners Ltd; WOONGJIN COWAY CO.,LTD.; Culligan; Kaineng Health Overseas; Kinetico Incorporated, an Axel Johnson Inc. company; EcoWater Systems LLC; Whirlpool Corporation; NuvoH20, LLC; US Water Systems Inc; PelicanWater.com, An Enviro Water Solutions, Inc. Company; ION EXCHANGE; Pentair plc; Honeywell International Inc.; Watts and Watercare Softeners.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of the Water Softeners market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Global Water Softeners market growth trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Major Topics Covered in this Report –

Chapter 1 Study Coverage

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Production by Regions

Chapter 5 Consumption by Regions

Chapter 6 Market Size by Type

Chapter 7 Market Size by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter 9 Production Forecasts

Chapter 10 Consumption Forecast

Chapter 11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

Chapter 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Chapter 13 Key Findings

Chapter 14 Appendix

