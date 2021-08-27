Global Water Sport Accessories Market Analysis, Scope Significant Demand Foreseen by 2021-27 Market I Major key players- AIRE, BIC Sport, Naish International, O’Brien, STARBOARD

“Infinity Business Insights presents a report that covers the market size and estimations for water sports accessories and it is based on market dynamics and major trends noticed in the industry. Based on sport type, product type, distribution channel, and geography, the study gives a holistic perspective of the global water sport accessories market.

Water sports are both enjoyable and hard, and they come with the risk of injury, and in some cases, death. Consumer interest in outdoor recreational activities is increasing, as is involvement among people of all ages. As a result, many water sports facilities have been built around the world. With the growing popularity of recreational water sports, the market for water sports accessories is likely to rise significantly in the coming years.

Top company of Water Sport Accessories Market:

AIRE, BIC Sport, Naish International, O’Brien, STARBOARD & Others.

Water Sport Accessories Market Segmentation and Market Scope:

By Product Type:

WATERSPORTS CLOTHES

SWIM FINS

SWIM MASK & GOGGLES

BCD (BUOYANCY CONTROL DEVICE)

WATCHES

LIFE JACKETS

SAFETY HELMETS

OTHERS

By Age Group:

KIDS

ADULT

GERIATRIC

By Distribution Channel:

SPECIALTY STORES

FRANCHISE STORES

ONLINE STORES

SUPERMARKET/HYPERMARKET

OTHERS

Europe is the second-largest revenue contributor to the worldwide water sports accessories market, thanks to a significant number of outdoor sports lovers and water sports sites. The major contributors to the European market are France and Germany. In the worldwide water sports accessories market, APAC is one of the fastest-growing regions. South Korea and Australia, as well as Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Singapore, are the leading markets for water sports equipment in the region.

