Global Waterproofing Membrane Market Size, High Demand, Manufacturers, Revenue, Growth Drivers ,Global Trend and Application Report

Global Waterproofing Membrane Market was valued at USD 24.33 billion in 2018, which is expected to reach USD 41.19 billion by 2027, at a CAGR 9.5%.

Waterproofing membrane is the thin layer of water tight material applied to over the firm surface, so the water does not passes across the membrane. Waterproofing membrane has various properties such as flexible, strong, tear resistant, so it can cover the cracks of buildings. These membranes are mainly classified into two types such as Sheet Membranes and Liquid Applied Membranes. Further, Sheet membranes are classified into several types like Polyvinyl Chloride (PCV), Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer, Bituminous, and Others. Also, Liquid Applied Membranes classified into Bituminous, Cementitious, Polyurethane, Acrylic, and Others.

The chemical sector comprises of critical processes, operations, and organizations involved in the production of chemicals and their derivatives. Chemical is one of the largest industries across the globe. A wide range of products associated with human lives is manufactured using at least one type of chemical, ranging from soap to plastic. Most of the chemical products are purchased directly by the consumers, while others are used as catalysts, intermediating agents, and raw materials required for the production of products such as plastic and various coatings.

Market Drivers

Increase in usage of waterproofing membrane in mining sector is the key driving facto which is expected to boost the global water proofing membrane market growth. Furthermore, increase in building and construction industry, high quality construction and rise in government initiatives and investments on infrastructure developments will have the positive impact on global waterproofing membrane market growth. Also, increase in disposable income and rise in infrastructural expenditure in the developing countries is expected to propel the global waterproofing market growth, over the forecast period. Additionally, low labor requirements and low installation costs also act as driving factor for global waterproofing membrane market growth.

Market Restraints

However, potential health issues from prolonged exposure to volatile fumes are the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global waterproofing membrane market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Waterproofing Membrane Market is segmented into application such as Sheet Membranes (Polyvinyl Chloride (PCV), Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer, Bituminous, and Others), and Liquid Applied Membranes (Bituminous, Cementitious, Polyurethane, Acrylic, and Others). Further, Global Waterproofing Membrane Market is segmented into end use such as Walls, Roofing, Building Structure, Tunnel & Landfills, and Others.

The assessment and forecast of the Waterproofing Membrane Market have been studied on a global and regional basis. Based on the region, the Waterproofing Membrane Market has been studied in the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Carlisle Companies Inc., Soprema Group, Firestone Building Products Company Llc., Sika Ag , The Dow Chemical Company, , Fosroc International Limited, Gaf Materials Corporation, Johns Manville, Renolit Se, and Solmax International Inc.

