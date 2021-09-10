Global Wireless Charging IC Market 2021 Sales Channels, Report, Business Plan Strategy, Technology and Production Analysis, Business Growth by 2027

Wireless Charging IC Market

Wireless charging IC is defined as an inductive charging integrated circuit which uses electromagnetic induction to provide electricity via a power transfer from receiver coil to the transmitter coil. Portable equipments such as power tools, vehicles, and electric toothbrushes can be charged by placing near a charging station/ inductive pad without any precise alignment or plug.

The increase in demand of compact design for portable consumer electronic devices expected to boost the global wireless charging IC market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in demand for miniaturized components in several electronic devices will significantly drive the growth of global wireless charging AIC market growth. Also, various advantages offered by the miniaturization of the components are portability, energy & material consumption, and reduction in cost will positively influence the market growth. Moreover, the growing use of wireless charging IC in smart devices including smart phones, and smart watches is augmenting the wireless charging IC market growth during this forecast period.

The high cost of these components is a major restraining factor which expected to hamper the global wireless charging IC market growth during this forecast timeframe.

Wireless Charging IC Market Segmentation

The Global Wireless Charging IC Market is segmented into type such as Transmitter ICs, and Receiver ICs, by substrate type such as Organic, and inorganic, by component such as Circuit Breakers, Power Solution, and Relays. Further, market is segmented into application such as Medical Devices, Tablets & Smartphones, Wearable Electronic Devices, and others.

Also, the Global Wireless Charging IC Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Major key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Texas Instruments, Broadcom, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Incorporated, Toshiba Corp., On Semiconductor, Vishay Intertechnology, MediaTek, Linear Technology, ROHM Semiconductor, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Transmitter ICs

Receiver ICs

By Substrate Type

Organic

Inorganic

By Component

Circuit Breakers

Power Solution

Relays

By Application

Medical Devices

Tablets & Smartphones

Wearable Electronic Devices

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

