Global Wireless Power Bank Market with (COVID19) Impact Analysis,Size,Share,New opportunities 2021-2027

Global Wireless Power Bank Market

Wireless power banks are used to charge smart phones, or electronic devices. It can charge the device without charging cable. They are equipped with features like power-efficient idle mode. Growing demand for wireless power banks due to increase in awareness about technological advancements among people will drive the market growth.

Increase in adoption of digital products such as smartphones, smart watches, tablets, and Bluetooth speakers etc is key driving factor which is expected to boost the global wireless power bank market growth. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements will positively influence the market growth in near future. For instance, in March 2020, Xiaomi had launches first wireless power bank in India. It has 10,000mAh capacity with 10W fast wireless charging. Also, in June 2020, AUKEY had launched its new wireless power bank with slimline design and 10,000mAh capacity Moreover, increase in wireless power banks use for charging mobiles due to protective features of the product is expected to propel the global wireless power bank market growth. In addition to that, increase in adoption of wearable devices will fuel the market growth during this forecast period.

However, high cost of wireless power banks compared to normal power banks is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global wireless power bank market growth. Nowadays, many key players have ventured into the power bank market and offering power banks with various capacities designs and prices. However, not all power banks are of good quality as it is observed that few power banks do not even last for six months. Thus, poor quality of product will affect the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Wireless Power Bank Market is segmented into type such as Lithium Polymer Battery, Powerful & Portable Wireless Power Bank, Ultra Slim Design, and Dual USB Portal, by battery capacity such as 900mAh, 5000mAh, 6000mAh, 7700mAh, 8000mAh, 9500mAh, and Others. Further, market is segmented into application such as Mobile Phone, Digital Watch, MP3 & MP4 Device Tablet, and Others.

Also, Global Wireless Power Bank Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as SAMSUNG, Otter Products, LLC, Kenu, Intex, AUKEY, ALLDOCK AUSTRALASIA PTY LTD, Seasky Industry Co.,Ltd, Shenzhen Ugood Technology Co. Ltd, and Xiaomi.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Polymer Battery

Powerful & Portable Wireless Power Bank

Ultra Slim Design

Dual USB Portal

By Capacity

900mAh

5000mAh

6000mAh

7700mAh

8000mAh

9500mAh

Others

By Application

Mobile Phone

Digital Watch

MP3 & MP4 Device

Tablet

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe Asia

Pacific Middle

East & Africa

