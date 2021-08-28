Global Xylene Market Report- Size, Demand, Cost Structures, Latest trends, and Forecasts to 2026

The analysis covered in the Global Xylene Market Business Report clearly depicts the various market segments that can see the fastest business development during the estimated forecasting framework. Various steps were taken to generate this report, and input from a professional team of researchers, analysts, and forecasters was used here. Conduct background analysis and supplier participation analysis. Global Xylene Market Report analysis and competitor analysis help the company determine the range of its products to consumers in terms of size, color, design, and price.

Global Xylenes capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 73.38 mtpa in 2020 to 113.43 mtpa in 2025. Around 54 planned and announced Xylenes projects are expected to come online by 2025, predominantly in Asia followed by the Middle East over the upcoming years. Among countries, China is expected to lead Xylenes capacity additions by 2025, followed by India and Brunei. Hebei Xinhua Petrochemical Co Ltd, Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd and Shenghong Petrochemical Group Co Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.

Scope of this Report-

– Global Xylenes capacity outlook by region

– Global Xylenes outlook by country

– Xylenes planned and announced projects details

– Capacity share of the major Xylenes producers globally

– Global Xylenes capital expenditure outlook by region

– Global Xylenes capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced Xylenes plants globally

– Identify opportunities in the global Xylenes industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Xylenes capacity data

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. What is This Report About?

1.2. Market Definition

2. Global Xylenes Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

2.1. Global Xylenes Industry, An Overview

2.2. Global Xylenes Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2015-2025

2.3. Global Xylenes Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2015-2020

2.4. Global Xylenes Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects

2.5. Global Xylenes Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2020

2.6. Global Xylenes Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2020

2.7. Global Xylenes Capacity Contribution by Region

2.8. Key Companies by Xylenes Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2020

2.9. Key Feedstocks by Capacity Contributions to Global Xylenes Industry

2.10. Regional Capacity Contributions to Global Xyelens Industry by Feedstock

2.11. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Xylenes Industry

2.12. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects

2.13. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Countries

2.14. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

2.15. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects

2.16. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Countries

3. Global Planned and Announced Xylenes Projects

4. Asia Xylenes Industry

4.1. Asia Xylenes Industry, An Overview

4.2. Asia Xylenes Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2015-2025

4.3. Asia Xylenes Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2015-2020

4.4. Asia Xylenes Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2020

4.5. Asia Xylenes Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2020

4.6. Asia Xylenes Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Projects

4.7. Asia Xylenes Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants by Countries

4.8. Xylenes Industry in China

4.9. Xylenes Industry in South Korea

4.10. Xylenes Industry in India

4.11. Xylenes Industry in Japan

4.12. Xylenes Industry in Thailand

4.13. Xylenes Industry in Taiwan

4.14. Xylenes Industry in Singapore

4.15. Xylenes Industry in Malaysia

4.16. Xylenes Industry in Brunei

4.17. Xylenes Industry in Indonesia

4.18. Xylenes Industry in Vietnam

5. Africa Xylenes Industry

5.1. Africa Xylenes Industry, An Overview

5.2. Africa Xylenes Industry, Capacity by Countries, 2015-2025

5.3. Africa Xylenes Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Countries, 2015-2020

5.4. Africa Xylenes Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2020

5.5. Xylenes Industry in Algeria

6. North America Xylenes Industry

6.1. North America Xylenes Industry, An Overview

6.2. North America Xylenes Industry, Capacity by Countries, 2015-2025

6.3. North America Xylenes Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Countries, 2015-2020

6.4. North America Xylenes Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2020

6.5. Xylenes Industry in the US

6.6. Xylenes Industry in Mexico

6.7. Xylenes Industry in Canada

7. Europe Xylenes Industry

7.1. Europe Xylenes Industry, An Overview

7.2. Europe Xylenes Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2015-2025

7.3. Europe Xylenes Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2015-2020

7.4. Europe Xylenes Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2020

7.5. Xylenes Industry in Netherlands

7.6. Xylenes Industry in Belgium

7.7. Xylenes Industry in Germany

7.8. Xylenes Industry in Romania

7.9. Xylenes Industry in Poland

7.10. Xylenes Industry in Spain

7.11. Xylenes Industry in France

7.12. Xylenes Industry in Portugal

7.13. Xylenes Industry in Italy

7.14. Xylenes Industry in Hungary

8. Former Soviet Union Xylenes Industry

8.1. Former Soviet Union Xylenes Industry, An Overview

8.2. Former Soviet Union Xylenes Industry, Capacity by key Countries, 2015-2025

8.3. Former Soviet Union Xylenes Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by key Countries, 2015-2020

8.4. Former Soviet Union Xylenes Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2020

8.5. Former Soviet Union Xylenes Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2020

8.6. Former Soviet Union Xylenes Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Projects

8.7. Former Soviet Union Xylenes Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Projects by Countries

8.8. Xylenes Industry in Russia

8.9. Xylenes Industry in Belarus

8.10. Xylenes Industry in Kazakhstan

9. Middle East Xylenes Industry

9.1. Middle East Xylenes Industry, An Overview

9.2. Middle East Xylenes Industry, Capacity by key Countries, 2015-2025

9.3. Middle East Xylenes Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by key Countries, 2015-2020

9.4. Middle East Xylenes Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2020

9.5. Middle East Xylenes Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Projects

9.6. Middle East Xylenes Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Projects by Countries

9.7. Xylenes Industry in Saudi Arabia

9.8. Xylenes Industry in Iran

9.9. Xylenes Industry in Kuwait

9.10. Xylenes Industry in Oman

9.11. Xylenes Industry in Israel

9.12. Xylenes Industry in Turkey

9.13. Xylenes Industry in Bahrain

9.14. Xylenes Industry in United Arab Emirates

10. South America Xylenes Industry

10.1. South America Xylenes Industry, An Overview

10.2. South America Xylenes Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2015-2025

10.3. South America Xylenes Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2015-2020

10.4. South America Xylenes Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2020

10.5. Xylenes Industry in Brazil

10.6. Xylenes Industry in Argentina

10.7. Xylenes Industry in Venezuela

11. Appendix

11.1. Definitions

11.2. Abbreviations

11.3. Status Definition

11.4. Methodology

