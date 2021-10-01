Global Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market 2021: Share, Trends, Analysis, Industry Growth & Future Scope 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Zeolite molecular sieves are crystalline aluminosilicates minerals that involve a definite pore size and structure. They are small, pink-colored beads that are composed of sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium. Zeolite molecular sieves mainly act as a catalyst and an efficient absorbent in chemical and separation processes. Consequently, they are commonly used in the oil and gas sector to manufacture detergents and refrigerants, facilitate separation in water treatment applications, and dehydrate ethanol, methane, air, and cracked gases.

Global Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market Trends:

The escalating demand for high-performance catalysts in the oil and gas industry is majorly driving the global zeolite molecular sieve market growth. The escalating need for efficient water treatment systems is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, since zeolite molecular sieve are used as a binding agent in liquid and powder substances, the inflating sales of products, such as soaps and detergents, are contributing to the market growth. Besides this, continuous product innovations, such as silver-infused sieves with antimicrobial properties, are creating a positive outlook for the market further.

Global Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Arkema Group, BASF SE, CWK Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH, Honeywell UOP (Honeywell), Interra Global Corporation, KNT Group, Tosoh Corporation, Tricat Group, W. R. Grace & Company and Zeochem AG (Cph Chemie & Papier).

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Material:

Natural Zeolite

Artificial Zeolite

Breakup by Grade:

Type 3A

Type 4A

Type 13X

Others

Breakup by Application:

Catalyst

Adsorbent

Desiccants

Breakup by End User Industry:

Oil and Gas Industry

Agricultural Industry

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Construction Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

