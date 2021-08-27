Gluten Protein Market: Research Insights, Leading Players, Current Trends And COVID-19 Impact Analysis with top key players

The global wheat protein market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.0%.

Gluten protein is mainly found in grains such as rye, spelt, wheat, and barley. Glutenin and gliadin are the major proteins find in the gluten. Gluten has a glue-like property that forms a sticky network when mixed with water and this property makes dough elastic. Moreover, this glue-like property enables the bread to rise during baking and also provide a chewy and smooth texture. Gluten is bad for certain people, these people are gluten-sensitive in which the body produces abnormal immune response during the breaking down of the gluten.

Global Gluten Protein Market Outlook

This global wheat protein market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on global wheat protein market Contact SMI for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Gluten Protein Market Competitive Landscape

U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

Global Gluten Protein Market: Scope of the Report

Rising demand for gluten protein in various food applications due to its excellent stabilizer properties is expected to fuel the market growth of gluten protein. Growing demand for bakery products such as cake, rolls, bread, and pastries is also expected to stimulate the market growth of gluten protein. According to the University of Columbia, the bread sales accounted for the largest portion of baked goods sales each year in Canada. In 2017, bread sales accounted for $3.5 billion (USD) or almost 63% of total sales that years. Rising demand for gluten from dietary supplements is further projected to augment the market growth of the gluten protein over the forecast period.

Gluten Protein Market, By Product

Wheat gluten,Wheat protein isolate,Textured wheat protein,Hydrolyzed wheat protein

Gluten Protein Market, By Application

Animal feed,Bakery & confectionary,Nutrition and Supplements,Dairy products,Cosmetic & personal care,Others

Gluten Protein Market, By Geographic Scope

North America was the largest regional market accounting for nearly 35% of the total revenue and is expected to witness promising growth during the forecast period. The North America segment is expected to grow on account of increasing consumption of nutritional supplements, bakery products, and snacks.Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth, owing to rising population, improving consumer lifestyle and increasing awareness for healthy foods. China and India are few of the major wheat producers in the region. In addition, growth in healthcare and food & beverage industries is likely to propel demand for wheat-based protein in developing economies such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and South Korea over the next few years.

