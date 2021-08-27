Glycine Market is predicted to Grow Drastically, Assured By Experts From 2021 To 2027

The simplest amino acid is glycine, which is a white, sweet-tasting crystalline solid. In ethanol and ethyl ether, it is insoluble, but somewhat soluble in acetone. Because it is abundant in nature, it aids in the proper functioning of the kidneys and liver. Glycine is used in a variety of products, including food and beverages, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, chemical intermediates, and more. It is used as an ingredient in animal feed and pet food, as well as a sweetener and in protein drinks.

Market Dynamics

Glycine is in high demand from a variety of end users, which is propelling the market growth. Glycine demand is predicted to rise as the processed food sector expands, owing to increased demand for easy-to-cook foods and quick food. Furthermore, new food ideas like “free food,” “rush-hour foods,” and others are projected to boost glycine demand in the near future. Because of the growing need for protein-rich foods, global consumption of animal products such as meat, milk, and eggs is predicted to rise. As a result, demand for glycine in animal feed will rise, propelling the glycine industry growth.

Glycine is widely used in cosmetic industry. Therefore, rising demand for cosmetic products due to change in the lifestyle of consumers will drive the glycine market growth. For instance, it has been estimated that in the U.S., over 30% of glycine is used as an additive in cosmetics and personal care products, mostly deodorants and antiperspirants.

Market Outlook

On the basis of region, the global glycine market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America holds dominant position in the global glycine market, however, the region is witnessing stagnant growth since past few months due to the sluggish demand. High demand for packaged food and meat products makes the market in the U.S leading in this region.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global glycine market, owing to the presence of emerging economies such as India, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea. Europe is expected to witness a moderate growth in the global glycine market during the forecast period, owing to sluggish growth of the end users and economic slowdown.

Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global glycine market include Evonik Industries, GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc., Showa Dekno KK, and The Dow Chemical Company.

