GNSS Market Quality & Quantity Analysis | Qualcomm, Trimble Navigation, Broadcom, CSR, Laird, Furuno Electric

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of GNSS market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are Qualcomm, Trimble Navigation, Broadcom, CSR, Laird, Furuno Electric

COVID-19 Impact on Global GNSS Market

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered novel corona virus. Largely unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, COVID-19 has moved from a regional crisis to a global pandemic in just a matter of a few weeks.

In addition, production and supply chain delays were also witnessed during the second quarter which poised a challenge to the GNSS market, since end-user industries were still not operating at their full capacity.

What are the market’s problems in GNSS?

Changing regulatory landscapes, operational barriers, and the emergence of alternative technologies are all impacting the GNSS industry.

What are the various types of segments covered in the GNSS Market?

By Type

Core Satellite Navigation Systems

Regional Satellite Navigation Systems

Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS)

By Application

Navigation

Positioning

Who are the top key players in the GNSS market?

Qualcomm, Trimble Navigation, Broadcom, CSR, Laird, Furuno Electric

Which region is the most profitable for the GNSS market?

The emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region will be the lucrative markets for GNSS products. .

What is the current size of the GNSS market?

The current market size of global GNSS market is estimated to be USD XX in 2021.

North America is the region’s largest market for GNSS.

North America includes countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America is the second-largest consumer and producer of electricity, after Asia Pacific. The US and Canada, which are among the largest consumers in this region as well as globally, constitute the largest share of the GNSS market.

Secondary Research:

This GNSS research study made extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases such as Hoover’s, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, Factiva, and OneSource to identify and collect information useful for a technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global portable generator market. Other secondary sources included company annual reports, press releases, and investor presentations, white papers, certified publications, articles by recognized authors, manufacturer associations, trade directories, and databases.

GNSS Primary Research:

Various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed during the GNSS primary research process to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this report. Primary sources included industry experts from the core and related industries, as well as preferred suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, technology developers, researchers, and organizations from all segments of the value chain of this industry. To obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, in-depth interviews were conducted with a variety of primary respondents, including key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants.

Estimation of GNSS Market Size

The total size of the GNSS market was estimated and validated using both top-down and bottom-up approaches. These methods were also widely used to estimate the size of various market sub segments. The following research methodologies were used to estimate market size:

Extensive secondary research was used to identify the industry’s key players.

The revenues generated by the market’s leading players in molecular diagnostics have been determined through primary and secondary research.

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were calculated using secondary sources and confirmed using primary sources.

