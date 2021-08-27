Golf Cart Market growth, analysis, size ,industry study,and forecast 2027

The golf cart market was valued at $1.34 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $1.79 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2028

A golf cart is a very small vehicle made for carrying only two golfers comfortably, either in the passenger seat or in the rear seat, and with less effort than just walking around a golf course. Golf cabs or golf carts are basically a pair of motor vehicles that can be driven by at least one passenger. They usually have a gasoline engine but there are some models that have a diesel-powered engine which provides more power and better speed.

For Better Understanding, Download Sample Copy in Just One Single Step:- https://www.stratagemmarketinsights.com/sample/14176

Global Golf Cart Market Outlook

The increasing number of residential buildings and hotels & resorts is supporting the market growth. Golf carts are preferred at such locations owing to their compact size, less noise pollution, and easy operation & maneuverability. However, the availability of golf carts in multiple seating configurations ranging from 2-seaters to 14-seaters is driving the market. Golf carts are now coming in three variants, electric or solar-powered and gasoline-powered. Their wide range of modification options is available in the market which offers variations such as the addition of ball cleaners, and cooler trays as per the customer’s demand. increasing personal use of golf carts as it is considered as an alternative transportation option for local and convenience travel which inclined customers towards personal mobility which is estimated as a new market opportunity for the market of the golf cart.

Global Golf Cart Market Competitive Landscape

Garia Inc., Platinum Equity Aadvisors, LLC (Club Car),Textron Inc. (E‑Z‑GO),Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.,Showa Denko (Hitachi Chemicals), Maini Group,Nordic Group of Companies, Ltd.,Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co., Ltd ,Xiamen Dalle New Energy automobile Co., Ltd. ,Atul Auto Limited

Global Golf Cart Market: Scope of the Report

The global golf carts market is expected to be gaining impetus as utility vehicles find increasing applications other than their use in golf courses. Also, owing to emerging trends such as electrification the demand for golf carts is expected to soar globally. The assessment includes the forecast, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the market trends, market demands, market drivers, market challenges, and product analysis. This report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats. The key areas of focus include the types of golf cart market, and its segmentation on the basis of product type that includes electric golf cart, gasoline golf cart, and solar golf cart. Increasing golf enthusiasts can be seen across all age groups and genders, including women, children, and even golfers above the age of 65 years. Previously, this sport was dominated by adult males only. However, currently, the sport is witnessing a huge number of participants from luxury classes in many countries. Golf carts help in moving golf equipment, along with various goods for maintenance, from one place to another. Golf cart provides all kinds of luxury and customization, according to the needs of the court, such as course maintenance, food and beverage, and commuting.

Golf Cart Market, By Product

Electric Golf Cart,Gasoline Golf Cart,Solar Golf Cart

Golf Cart Market, By Application

Push-Pull Golf Carts,Gasoline Golf Carts,Electric Golf Carts,Solar Powered Golf Carts

Golf Cart Market, By Geographic Scope

North America is expected to gain significant growth over the forecast period and this is attributed to the continuous product innovation by key vendors in the region. For instance, in August 2019, Eevelle, a provider of outdoor gear announced the launch of a new product called the Greenline Golf Cart Sun Shade with an industry-first design that protects golfers from the sun and cancer-causing UV rays.

Customization of the Report

• In case of any Queries or Customization Requirements please connect with our sales team, who will ensure that your requirements are met.

For More Information or Query or Required Customization, Visit @ https://www.stratagemmarketinsights.com/speakanalyst/14176

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Stratagem Market Insights

Tel: US +1 415 871 0703 / JAPAN +81-50-5539-1737

Email: sales@stratagemmarketinsights.com

AJ