‘Gorch Fock’ crosses the North Sea without any problem

Wilhelmshaven / Kiel (dpa) – The training ship “Gorch Fock” sailed over the North Sea on Friday without any problems on her maiden voyage after nearly six years of refurbishment. That said a spokesperson for the Navy in Kiel.

According to internet location services, the ship was sailing off the Danish coast northwest of Esbjerg in the early afternoon. After the long renovation of 135 million euros, the Navy took over the sailor Thursday in Wilhelmshaven. The arrival at the home port of the “Gorch Fock” in Kiel is scheduled for Monday 4 October. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) is also expected.