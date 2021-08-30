Government challenges 3G rule on train travel

Berlin (dpa) – At the moment, rail customers are not getting quick clarity on possible new obligations to provide proof of corona protection on long-distance trains.

There is a dispute within the federal government over the introduction of the so-called 3G rule for ICE and Intercity trains – i.e. passengers can only travel for people who have been vaccinated, convalescing or tested. negatively with appropriate evidence. Three Union-led ministries have raised serious concerns. The application would be “practically impossible”, according to a document from the transport, health and interior services that the German press agency received on Monday. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) sees 3G in long-distance trains as “possible and sensible”, as government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

The government announced last week that it would review 3G requirements for long-distance trains and domestic flights, which already apply to some interior spaces. In the document, the three ministries explain that open access is an essential feature of local and long-distance public transport. Passengers would not be screened upon boarding and would not have to check in anywhere or reserve a fixed seat. “A boarding check is excluded due to the short stopping times.” Even during the journey, there is no complete control of tickets, neither in long-distance transport nor in local transport.

Federal police or security personnel

Even if selective checks were carried out, infringements could only be “combated with the support of the federal police and / or railway security personnel.” The sanction can only be a ban / exclusion from transport which should be applied at the next stop ”. The document goes on to say that also due to the requirement for masks in public transport, several scientific studies have come to the conclusion that neither the train crew nor passengers are at particular risk of infection.

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said on Sunday evening on the Bild television channel on 3G in the trains: “I do not see it coming”. This is the result of an examination by the specialized services. However, Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) underlined Sunday evening in the televised trilogy of RTL and ntv in view of the examination in the government: “The wish of me and of the chancellor is that it works”.

Government spokesman Seibert said in the face of the increase in the number of corona: “We need to think about what we can do to mitigate or stop this increase again.” He mentioned a 3G regulation in long-distance trains in France, Italy is planning it from the beginning of September. There, it is not impossible or uncontrollable. “In this regard, the Chancellor continues to believe that 3G can be a possible and sensible measure in long-distance trains and on domestic flights,” Seibert said. There are counter-arguments that this is also the “character of a test contract” within government. The development in the near future must now be observed very closely.

Italy

The Italian government has decided to require the so-called Green Pass on long-distance, high-speed and intercity trains from September 1 – digital or printable proof of a vaccination, negative test or one recovered. According to the operator Trenitalia, the train staff will check if you have them with you. In France, travelers are required to have such a digital health passport on long-distance trains since August 9. Random checks are carried out – before departure, for example at the entrance to the platforms, or during the journey by the flight attendants.

According to the experience of French railways, practically all travelers had a health passport with them during checks. As far as France is concerned, however, the Federal Ministry of Transport had already pointed out that, unlike Germany, there is an obligation to reserve tickets for TGVs and to control access to wagons.

The seven-day incidence of new infections has been increasing in Germany for weeks, but in recent days it has not been as high as before. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Monday, it is now 75.8 nationwide – after 74.1 the day before and 56.4 a week ago. The range between the Länder extends from 15.0 in Saxony-Anhalt to 127.7 in North Rhine-Westphalia. The number of Covid 19 patients being treated in intensive care units rose to more than 1,000 nationwide for the first time on Sunday during the fourth wave.

In the debate on the Corona procedure in the coming months, Prime Minister of Lower Saxony Stephan Weil (SPD) can also imagine a tightening of the requirements for 2G – that is, only those who have been vaccinated and cured have access to certain facilities. “I cannot rule this out because we cannot yet ignore the infection situation that awaits us in autumn and winter. At some point, 2G would be feasible for many areas, ”said SPD politician from“ Rheinische Post ”(Monday). In the current situation, however, this is not compatible with the principle of proportionality.